20th Century Studios has published this Thursday the first trailer for ‘Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom‘, a long-awaited film whose events take place several generations after what was seen in ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ in 2017.

We are facing a new modern installment of the franchise that originated more than half a century ago and that, as we have seen, seems to continue conquering the public. The images released today tell us a lot about the production.

When apes rule the planet

As we say, although there are not too many details about the narrative thread of this film, everything seems to indicate that the setting is not very favorable for humans. The apes, apparently, have acquired the necessary strength to dominate the planet.

In this reality, some clans have engaged in a savage battle to enslave other clans. Although a new leader is building an empire based on these practices, a young ape questions his teachings and decides to follow his own path.





It is about Cornelius, Caesar’s son, who will undertake a dangerous journey through the new world and will do so, nothing more and nothing less, than in the company of a young human. Cornelius must make the right decisions to define the future of his species and also of humans.

‘Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom’ is directed by Wes Ball. As for the cast, we have Freya Allan, who played Ciri in ‘The Witcher’, Owen Teague, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi and William H. Macy.

The scheduled release date for the film is May 24, 2024. So we’ll have to wait until next year to see it hit theaters. At the moment, everything seems to indicate that the strikes of scriptwriters and actors will not affect its launch.

Images: 20th Century Studios

