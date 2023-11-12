We finally have the chance to review a beautiful product from Wizard of the Coast, Planescapewhich comes in a magnificent box set, including 3 manuals and it Dungeon Master’s screen (currently only available in English). The illustrations are high quality and perfectly capture the essence of what we are exploring. The layout is clear and well organized, with a division into chapters that facilitates consultation.

The books contained within are Planescape Sigil and the Outlands, Planescape Morte’s Planar Paradee Planescape: Turn of Fortune’s Wheel. We would also like to remind you that it is also available in an Alternate version with completely reworked cover graphics. Let’s go and examine them together!

Planescape Sigil and the Outlands

This setting of Dungeons & Dragons is aimmersion in the multiverse, a vast universe of worlds and realities that offers adventures that go beyond the material plane. This universe challenges our perception of reality by focusing on seven principles fundamentals:

The hidden reality: In Planescape, gods and demons live hidden from mortal eyes, concealing their true nature and guided by unfathomable mysteries.

Extraordinary trips: switching between worlds and dimensions is common, and places like Sigil and the Outlands serve as interdimensional hubs, allowing for epic adventures across the multiverse.

Problems on a multiversal scale: threats can endanger entire worlds, and the fate of the entire multiverse can hang in the balance, creating epic and complex plots.

Philosophy and relative truths: Planescape challenges established beliefs and forces characters to grapple with new ideas, creating stories full of meaning and complexity.

Influence of small acts: Despite the vastness of the multiverse, individual actions can change reality and shape destiny, placing great importance on character choices.

Definition through actions: the characters’ identity is not determined by external aspects, but by the choices they make, promoting the depth of the role.

Everything is possible: in Planescape, every element of D&D and beyond can find a place, allowing for an infinite variety of adventures.

A relevant element in the manual is the Mimirwhich provides information and opinions through magical shaped devices skull. These Mimir guide players through the world of Planescape, providing details and hints about worlds, characters, and plots.

The manual focuses on Sigilknown as the City of Doors, and on the Outlands. Sigil is a unique city in the multiverse, with the power to shape reality based on the beliefs of the factions that inhabit it. At the center of everything is the Lady of Pain, an omnipotent entity that maintains order and controls access to the city. THE Dust, his servants, contribute to the upkeep of Sigil. The Lady has the power to trap anyone in the Mazefrom which few have managed to escape, making it virtually invincible by conventional means.

The factions of Sigil play a crucial role in the politics and culture of the city. These groups of philosophers embody beliefs rooted in the multiverse. The twelve main factions have a unique philosophy and leader known as a factol. Major factions include the Father, Bleak Cabal, Doomguard, Fated, Fraternity of Order, Hands of Havoc, Harmonium, Heralds of Dust,Mercykillers, Mind’s Eye, Society of Sensation, Transcendent Order.

In addition to the twelve main factions, there are also minor factions with distinct philosophies and objectives. The manual offers a detailed “Sigil Gazetteer” that divides the city into districts and provides a complete overview of the complex politics and culture of Sigil, which is divided into: Clerks’ Ward, Hive War, Lady’s Ward, Lower Ward, Market Ward, Underseal.

Gate-Towns: The Cities on the Edge of the Outlands and Other Realms

The Gate-Towns represent a network of sixteen unique cities, located on the edge of the Outlands, each with a portal that connects to one of the Outer Planes and reflects that plane’s features. Each city offers a different and fascinating world to explore.

Automata leads to Mechanus’ Clockwork Nirvana. Ruled by modrons, the city is an example of mathematical precision and order. Every 289 years, the Great March of the Modrons takes place, a mysterious event.

Bedlam porta alle Windswept Depths di Pandemonium. In a depression battered by roaring winds, it is a haven for outlaws and recluses. The Sablereach tower in the center is the centerpiece of the eerie environment, and Portal Guardian Cirrus rules the city.

Curst leads to the Tarterian Depths of Carceri. It is inhabited primarily by exiled humans seeking revenge and redemption. The city is characterized by regrets and betrayals, and is ruled by Mayor Villigus Bazengar.

Ecstasy is found in the Blessed Plains of Elysium. With a population of Guardinals and Humans, the city is a serene place with repressed emotions and artistic plinths.

Excelsior leads to the Seven Paradises of Mount Celestia. This luminous city unites the divine and the mortal under High Chancellor Forough.

Faunel opens up to the Savage Land of Beastlandsa wild city inhabited by talking beasts.

Fortitude leads to the peaceful Kingdoms of Arcadia. It is a neat and clean city, with an obsession with purity and symmetry, led by the Seven Unsullied.

Bring glory to the Heroic Lords of Ysgarda city constantly under attack with two distinct portals and a fiery warrior spirit led by Tyrza Bonebreaker.

Hopeless is a depressing place connected to Hadesruled by High Cardinal Thingol, known as the Damsel of Misery.

Plague-Mort is a ruined city constantly threatened by demonic invasions and diseases. Its “Pit” portal leads to the Abyss.

Ribcage it is located in one mountain valley with a rigid hierarchy. It is ruled by the succubus Duchess Zelza Zurkbane.

Rigus is a military camp with a strong hierarchy and a portal that connects to the Infinite Battlefield of Acheron.

Sylvania is a festive city populated by fairy creaturesgoverned by the Seven Spirits of Arborea.

Torch is a city of thieves located on volcanic protrusions and is dominated by a gang called The family.

Tradegate is an ethical shopping mall populated mainly by dwarves and gnomes, ruled by the Five Star Guild. He has a portal to Bytopia.

Xaos is a constantly changing city linked to the plane of Limbo, without a stable ruler but rather a tiara of crystals that randomly chooses rulers. It has become a haven for the Sha’sal Khou group who believe in the reunification of the githyanki and githzerai.

In addition to the Gate-Towns, the Outlands are home to various of the divine kingdom, such as the mysterious Labyrinth of Life ruled by Ubtao, the God of Dinosaurs, or the Chronepsis Mausoleum where Chronepsis, the dragon god of time and destiny, resides. Every place has its own peculiarities and offers unique opportunities for anyone who dares to venture into the confines of the Outlands. The vastness and diversity of these lands make them an inexhaustible mine of adventures and secrets.

Planescape Morte’s Planar Parade

Death’s Planar Parade is a guide to the vast and colorful world of the Outer Planes, with particular attention to the Outlands. Through the Death narrativesa talking skull who poses as a mimir, the book offers an in-depth look at the creatures that inhabit these realms, how they interact with the environment, and how they are affected by the energies of the planes in which they reside.

The book serves as a companion to the Monster Manual, and features:

Creature Descriptions: several creatures of the Outer Planes, divided by type and difficulty, are described in detail. Death warns that creature information may differ from that of the Material Plane.

Planar Influences: each outer plane has a specific influence on creatures and individuals. For example, the Abyss grants demonic traits, while Arcadia grants symmetry and youth.

Denizens of the Outlands: a section dedicated exclusively to the Outlands, the crossroads of the planes. This part of the book offers an overview of the creatures that populate this realm, from aberrations to humanoids, and how they are affected by the energies of the surrounding planes.

Planar Specimens and Aberrations: explanations about specific creatures of the Outer Planes, such as the Archons or the Slaadi, and how they represent the essence of the planes from which they come.

Variety of Creatures: in addition to the specific creatures of the planes, the book also describes other categories of beings such as dragons, elementals, Fey, devils, giants and many others.

Morte’s Planar Parade is one precious resource for anyone who wishes to explore and understand the complexity and diversity of the Outer Planes and the Outlands. However, Death warns readers to take her words with a grain of salt, as they may not always be true.

Planescape: Turn of Fortune’s Wheel

Planescape: Turn of Fortune’s Wheel is a Dungeons & Dragons adventure that transports characters across the multiversal planes, starting from the planar metropolis of Sigil and crossing the Outlands. The adventure develops around an anomaly in the multiverse that has affected the characters, separating them from their lives and memories.

The adventure begins with the characters awakening in Sigil, having no memory of their true identity. In an attempt to find out what happened to them, the characters come into contact with Shemeshka, an arcanaloth that acts as an information broker. Shemeshka requests their help in finding a missing modron that he is carrying with him vital information. In exchange, he promises to help them recover their lost memories. This mission takes them across the Outlands, during which they use a mimir to record their experiences.

The adventure unfolds through the intricate alleys and distinct neighborhoods of Sigil, with the characters interacting with the various factions and learning to navigate the complex politics of the city of doors. Along the way, players will face complex challenges and intriguing characters, gradually discovering details about their true identities and the mystery surrounding the anomaly in the multiverse.

As the characters travel through the Gate-Towns by the Outlands, explore the different outer planes and discover planar influences on creatures and individuals. During the adventure, they will learn to trust each other, to solve philosophical dilemmas and to take crucial decisions which will impact the fate of many worlds. Offering players a unique and immersive experience that spans the depths of the Planescape multiverse. Philosophical puzzles, intriguing characters, and epic adventures come together to create an unforgettable gaming experience that challenges traditional beliefs and pushes players to explore the edges of the multiverse.

Conclusions

The Planescape box set with its three manuals and the Dungeon Master’s screen offers complete immersion in one of the most fascinating and complex settings of Dungeons & Dragons. Players will have the opportunity to explore a multiverse full of adventure, philosophy and mystery, with extraordinary attention to detail and engaging writing. This setting offers a unique gaming experience that is a must for lovers of D&D and epic stories that challenge the mind and soul. May your travels through the multiverse be full of adventure and meaning!