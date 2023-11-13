In a few days, Teardown will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox after being one of Steam’s biggest hits. You like Minecraft? Do you aspire to plan the perfect heist?

From time to time, the industry surprises us with new concepts, which manage to replicate the success of the most successful titles. Teardown is still not as big as Minecraft, but perhaps the title of Tuxedo Labs can be with time.

Doesn’t it sound familiar to you? Don’t worry, because Teardown is still starting. Has been a great success on Steamand that is why its creators have decided to also launch it on PlayStation and Xbox.

Basically, Teardown is a construction sandbox, like Minecraft, but based on planning the perfect heist. To do this, you have the entire scenario, which relies on a voxel graphic style.

Any object or material can be of great help to you. To avoid getting caught, you’ll have to look for shortcuts, secret passages, or use your wits to come up with a foolproof plan.

It is the base premise of Teardown, a very surprising title that arrives at the end of this month on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S…also with physical editions.

GAME has already opened reservations for Teardown, whose physical editions arrive on November 29th to their stores. You can make your reservation both on the official website and in physical establishments.

Teardown comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X in physical format… and not in any way. These are not simple editions, since we are faced with the deluxe editions.

You can imagine that the Deluxe Edition of Teardown does not come alone. And you are not wrong. In addition to the base game, additional content is included to unleash your creativity.

You can now pre-order Teardown: Deluxe Edition at GAME (website and stores), which includes the Time Campers and Folkrace DLCpacked with new items, cosmetics and scenarios.

It is the best opportunity to get started in such a complex game, which includes up to 40 missions, but they are totally different with each attempt. You will never be bored with this title.

In case you decide to make the reservation, you should know that these physical editions have a price of 39.99 euros, in addition to the 3 euros that you have to pay to close the pre-purchase.

As soon as construction sandboxes or Minecraft-type games catch your attention, you should give Teardown a chance. You can now pre-order its Deluxe Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S at GAME, prior to its launch on November 29.

