Suara.com – Commander of the Fanta National Campaign Team (TKN) or Prabowo-Gibran Young Voters, Arief Rosyid, responded to PKS’s innuendo about the gimmicky and polite gimmicks which were considered unhealthy. According to Arief, this innuendo shows that PKS lacks work.

The reason, said Arief, is that as a party that has a candidate pair it should focus on supporting its candidate.

“It’s just funny, if friends from other parties who are supporting other candidates are serious about supporting their candidate, they should work for their candidate,” said Arief at the TKN Fanta Secretariat, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Sunday (26/11/2023) .

“So there’s no need to interfere in other people’s kitchens like that, is there not enough work in the team there to comment on gemoy and other things like that,” continued Arief.

Arief suggested that teams from other candidate pairs should focus more on managing the presidential and vice-presidential candidates being nominated, rather than offending other candidate pairs.

“So I recommend, advise friends from other parties, other legislative candidates, to focus on helping their candidates. Focus on helping them find votes, don’t worry about the things we are doing,” said Arief.

TKN Head’s response

The chairman of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN, Rosan Roeslani, doesn’t care about the insinuation of cool and cool gimmicks. He did not question the assessment from PKS.

“Yes, if we as people have other views then please go ahead, it’s a democratic country, right? Go ahead,” said Rosan at the Prabowo-Gibran Young Voters TKN Secretariat in Menteng, Central Jakarta, Sunday (26/11).

Rosan then emphasized the directions from Prabowo-Gibran as presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates. He said Prabowo’s direction was to spread a positive atmosphere, not the opposite.

“His instructions are clear, always spread a positive tone, a positive aura, transparency, openness. Third, focus on young people. That’s what we convey,” said Rosan.

“That’s why if you look at us, from the past, now and I assure you that in the future we will not provide anything that will be a hoax, black campaign, or badmouth other candidate pairs. I can guarantee that it will not leave TKN,” he continued.

Rosan admitted that in order to convey Prabowo-Gibran’s ideas to young voters, TKN first attracted their attention, one of which was the term Gemoy. Even so, he emphasized that the term gemoy developed organically.

“We weren’t the ones who came up with the cool idea, no. This grew organically from the bottom and the interest of young people. It started with something that they initially thought was interesting and touched their hearts, then they wanted to know more about our program, it already exists ,” he said.

PKS Highlights Gemoy

Deputy of the PKS Shura Council, Sohibul Iman, admitted that he was concerned about the competition towards the five-yearly democratic party. At this time, it is more important to play tricks than to compete with ideas.

Sohibul took a swipe at the candidate pairs who often prioritized these gimmicks to the point of playing around, using the term gemoy

“I am very concerned, to win democracy, this democratic competition now has more gimmicks. Now there is the term cool, santuy as if those who can lead this country are those who are cool,” said Sohibul in his speech at the PKS National Campaign Kick Off event at the Hotel Bumi Wiyata, Depok, West Java, Sunday (26/11).

According to Sohibul, competition that prioritizes gimmicks, not ideas with the terms gemoy and santuy is unhealthy.

“Gemoy or gemoy, I don’t know either, Bib or Bib? Gemoy or gemoy? Gemoy or santuy is certainly something unhealthy,” he said.