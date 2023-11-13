PIXAR World, Pixar’s largest total immersive exhibition arrives in Spain in December

Starting next December 5, immersing yourself in the Pixar universe will be possible thanks to the arrival in Spain, for the first time, of Pixar World, Pixar’s largest total immersive exhibition, which will allow all its fans to enjoy, in first person , of the main settings of films that have marked several generations, such as Up, Cars, Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Inside Out, Coco, Elemental, Lucca or Monstruos SA

The exhibition, curated by Disney Pixar Animation Studios, opened its doors for the first time in Sao Paulo, Brazil, before passing through Rio de Janeiro; In both cities it sold out all the tickets.

It is currently open in Porto Alegre, Brazil. In Spain we can see it at the IFEMA MADRID Fairgrounds. From December 5 to April 22, Pixar fans will be able to live a unique experience, with a completely realistic setting based on life-size reproductions of scenarios, 3D objects that will complete a totally immersive experience.

Feel like a Pixar character

During the tour, visitors can sit with Carl in the living room of Up’s house, visit the Monsters Inc. factory or feel like Woody or any of his friends in Andy’s room from Toy Story. There will also be the opportunity to prepare the dishes in the kitchen of the Gusteau Restaurant from the movie Ratatouille with Remy.

Pixar World, an exhibition for the whole family and for those unconditional fans of the Disney and Pixar universe, comes to Spain with the help of Proactiv Entertainment, MP and Ozono Producciones, who have managed to capture the entire magic that has made millions of people around the world vibrate.

In the words of Jay Ward, Creative Director of Pixar and curator of this exhibition, “if you have ever dreamed of diving deep into Pixar stories, you should visit Pixar World. Creating an experience like this is, in many ways, like creating your favorite Pixar movie; We pay attention to every detail, bringing you closer to our characters. In addition to being able to enjoy our films on the screen, you have the opportunity to walk through them and experience Pixar storytelling in a richer and more authentic way than ever.”

Live the magic of Pixar

For his part, Nico Renna, CEO of Proactiv Entertainment, said: “Bringing an exhibition like Mundo Pixar to Spain is a big step forward for us. We are talking about the dreams of the little ones and those of us who are not so little. “Everyone has a Pixar character in their imagination and now they will have the possibility of putting themselves in their shoes, of living in the same settings in which some of the stories that have marked our lives have developed.”

For all those fans who do not want to miss a unique exhibition, from this Friday until Tuesday, November 15, the waiting list will be active, where tickets can be purchased at a special price. For the general public, tickets will go on sale on November 16 through Fever.