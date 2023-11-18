Suara.com – Ogan Ilir Police, South Sumatra, named the girlfriend of a Sriwijaya University (Unsri) student who died after consuming abortion pills as a suspect.

“Yes, the victim’s lover with the initials DPN has been named a suspect in the case of the death of an Unsri student due to consuming abortion pills,” said Acting Head of Criminal Investigation Unit for the Ogan Ilir Police, Inspector Herman, Saturday (18/11/2023).

He explained that DPN was named a suspect based on his confession during police interrogation.

“This suspect admitted that the victim was pregnant after having illicit relations with him,” said Inspector Herman, as quoted by Antara.

Chronology of Unsri Student Deaths

Ogan Ilir Police, South Sumatra, revealed that the death of a Sriwijaya University (Unsri) student was allegedly caused by consuming abortion pills.

Inspector Herman said that when officers visited the student’s residence, they found traces of abortion medication.

“The information is that before he died, it is suspected that the victim consumed this drug,” he said.

He said that the medicine found by police officers was in the form of tablets with the brand Cytotec.

The student was taken to Bhayangkara Hospital, Palembang City, for an examination before being sent home to the funeral home in North Padang District, Padang City, West Sumatra.

“After being declared dead at Indralaya Hospital at around 15.00 WIB, the victim was taken to Bhayangkara Hospital in Palembang for a post-mortem and the victim’s family was not willing to have an autopsy,” he said.