Harris and Warren lead the Steelers to victory. But Tennessee can still smile because it has found its quarterback of the future

Defense, zero turnovers, crowd “in the game”. The Steelers recipe at Acrisure Stadium works once again: Pittsburgh wins like this – 20-16 over Tennessee – on Thursday Night which opens the ninth NFL day. The record goes up to 5-3, in the race for the playoffs, but the Titans slip to 3-5, but with the consolation of having found the quarterback of the future, Will Levis. It’s not a little.

STILE STEELERS

—

Physical, defensive, unspectacular match. But without serious errors. The only turnover, Kwon Alexander’s interception of Levis in Pitt’s end zone on a forced pass from 19 yards with 6 seconds left to play, made the difference. Pittsburgh imposes itself the old fashioned way, running for 166 yards with Najee Harris, author of the first touchdown of the game, and above all with Jaylen Warren, sensational in breaking tackles to round off the gains. Then with defense, the trademark of Coach Tomlin’s teams. The return of Cam Hayward helps (but Cole Holcomb is injured), JJ Watt is the usual bogeyman in pass rush, the guests’ attacking line is botched and staggers often and reluctantly. The final overtaking came 4′ from the end thanks to the touchdown catch by Dionte Johnson, who hadn’t celebrated in the end zone for 668 days. He received his last try from Roethlisberger, even in 2021.

HOPE TITANS

—

Levis may even put mayonnaise in his coffee – alas – but it’s a damned intriguing prospect. Tannehill’s injury gave him the starting role earlier than expected, but the freshman second-round pick of the 2023 draft impresses. Great arm, good reads, personality. Playing in Pittsburgh against that defense and those fans isn’t easy for anyone, and he did just fine. He summarized the game on Derrick Henry’s ground, on target for his only try, and finished with 262 yards thrown, coming close to achieving the feat in the final. All this behind that mediocre line and with the usual suspicious offensive calls from the coaching staff, Coach Vrabel first and foremost. Tannehill is unlikely to get his job back when he is reinstated. Or not for long. If the 4 touchdowns thrown in his debut against Atlanta had impressed, this performance was even more convincing due to the difficulties of the context. Of course, the Titans have too many limitations to think big. Henry, Hopkins, this guy, but very little else. Injury for receiver Treylon Burks at the end: he was taken away on a stretcher after a bad fall that left him unconscious for a few moments, but fortunately it seems that the scare was much greater than the actual damage.

MAIN EXCHANGES

—

Tuesday 31 October was the deadline for NFL trades, the last last minute opportunity to change the balance of power between the 32 contenders for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. San Francisco has signed Chase Young, the 24-year-old quarterback catcher, pick no. 2 in the 2020 draft. He strengthens the pass rush, paying Washington a third-round pick in the next draft. An important reinforcement also for Buffalo, which replaces the injured White with cornerback Rasul Douglas, formerly of Green Bay, for a third-round pick in the 2024 draft. Minnesota has found a replacement for Cousins, who is injured and out of action for the rest of the season: this is of former Arizona quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Paid a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. He struggled at the Cards, but the context didn’t help him. Good catch for Seattle: defensive end Leonard Williams arrives from the New York Giants. Paid dearly: second-round pick of the 2024 draft and fifth-round pick of 2025. Also worthy of mention are the additions from Chicago, Detroit and Jacksonville, respectively Montez Sweat, defensive end from Washington, Donovan Peoples-Jones, receiver from Cleveland, and Ezra Cleveland, guard from Minnesota.

November 3 – 10.33am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED