The famous athlete Oscar Pistorius obtained conditional release in South Africa today, 24 November 2023, in the trial for the killing of his girlfriend ten years ago. The double-amputee Olympic runner, convicted on a charge amounting to third-degree murder for shooting Reeva Steenkamp in her home in 2013, has been in prison since late 2014 and will be released from prison in January.

Pistorius turned 37 this week and was given a second chance at parole after being wrongly declared ineligible at an initial hearing in March.

Pistorius was one of the world’s most admired athletes when he shot Steenkamp multiple times through a bathroom door on Valentine’s Day 2013.

Steenkamp’s mother did not object to bail but, in a letter to the parole board, said she wondered whether Pistorius’ “massive anger issues” had truly been addressed in prison, adding that she would potentially be “concerned for the safety of any woman” who came into contact with him.