Since they were introduced in Formula 1, Sprint Races are short races held on Saturdays that have always caused discussion and continue to do so. In most cases, 100 kilometer races reserve little action, few emotions, so much so that they have repeatedly raised a question: does this format make sense?

Formula 1 teams and top brass have begun discussing potential changes to the Sprint Race ahead of next season, in the wake of fears that the current setup is not attractive enough for fans and enthusiasts.

There are a number of options on the table, including the possibility of an inverted grid as recently suggested by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Another proposal revealed by the British manager is linked to the introduction of a cash prize to make the race more attractive, but also a revision of the calendar and weekends by moving the sessions and making everything more concentrated.

Among the proposals, one linked to greater strategic variety in terms of tire choices was also put forward, a key factor that made Saturday’s race in Qatar more exciting than others we have experienced during the season.

From this point of view, Pirelli made its opinion known through the words of Simone Berra, Pirelli’s chief engineer. In his opinion, the best way to achieve quality Sprint racing would be to ensure events are held on tracks that offer great overtaking opportunities.

“I don’t think we should change anything in terms of distance. I think it would be better to decide carefully which circuit layouts are best suited to hosting Sprint races, because we can make decisions and ensure that these events can be even more spectacular than they were before. they are now.”

According to Berra, the Qatar Sprint proved to be exciting due to the fact that none of the tires used by the drivers proved to be perfect for the conditions in which it was held.

“We had good Sprint races, but in Qatar there was a high level of degradation and this affected the choice of compound. We didn’t have a strong compound. We had the C2 and C3, but both had graining. I think the configuration of the track is very important to choose the right circuits to have a good show”.

Berra added that it would be too difficult to think of circumstances in which tire choice could always be marginal, as there is always a fine line between providing products that allow riders to push, while at the same time allowing good racing.

“It’s not an easy balance, because if the degradation is high the riders have to manage it, while if the degradation is low they can push, but there is no difference in pace because the degradation is low for everyone. So it’s always a combination in where the track is always chosen, the compounds are chosen and some teams are able to find better performances than others”.

“For example, in the Brazilian Sprint, the Mercedes lost a lot. Especially in the last laps with Lewis Hamilton. Oscar Piastri also had the same problem at the end of the race. So this factor was also very important.”

“So, having to manage the tires at that moment, there was a bit of a fight and other riders at the back managed to gain positions.”

