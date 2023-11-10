Pirelli, profit boom: +14.4% to 411 million

Pirelli closed the first 9 months with revenues of 5.16 billion (+2.5%) and a net profit of 411 million (+14.4%), the latter figure “thanks to the improvement in operating performance and the benefit deriving from the Patent Box”.

During the period the price/mix improved by 10.4% thanks to price increases and mix improvement. The adjusted ebit was 782.5 million (+3.8%). Net cash flow before dividends was negative by 367.7 million euros (-323.2 million in the first nine months of 2022). The net financial position at the end of the period is negative for 3.138 billion (-3.39 billion at the same date in 2022). In the third quarter alone, revenues amounted to 1.72 billion (+2.2%), while profit amounted to 168.4 million, up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year . The group slightly revises its targets for the whole of 2023 with expected revenues of 6.6 billion (against a previous estimate of between 6.5 and 6.7 billion), investments are confirmed at 400 million (6% of revenues), cash generation is expected between 450 and 470 million, compared to the 440-470 of the previous forecast. The net financial position is revised to improve to approximately -2.33 billion euros, with an adjusted NFP/Ebitda ratio of approximately 1.6x/1.65x (previous estimate -2.35 billion euros, with an adjusted Pfn/Ebitda ratio of approximately 1.65x/1.7x).

Pirelli, in light of “the uncertainties linked to the international framework”, has postponed the presentation of the update of the industrial plan to 2025initially expected by the end of the year, in March 2024 on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the 2023 budget. Pirelli, we read in a note, confirms the deleverage objective with a Net Financial Position/Adjusted Ebitda ratio of approximately 1 time at the end of 2025.

