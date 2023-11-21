2023 represented a challenging season for Pirelli, which focused on two important different areas during the year. On the one hand, the extensive test program to debut tires in 2024 that do not require the use of tire warmers before taking to the track, while on the other the focus was on new compounds in view of the next championship.

But after the F1 Commission last month decided to postpone the introduction of tires that do not require the use of tyrewarmers by postponing it for another year, with a vote expected by next July, the Milanese company had to return to a another type of prototypes. The objective was to intervene on some characteristics of the tyres, also repositioning the C2 and C4.

However, on the eve of the last round of the season in Abu Dhabi, where post-season testing will also take place, Pirelli confirmed that there will be no changes in view of 2024. In fact, the compounds will remain the same as this season, with the exception of C0, which will instead be eliminated, bringing the total number of compounds available to the teams to five.

Pirelli tyres

“As usual, the Grand Prix will have an extension on the following Tuesday with a day of testing which will see all the teams on track with two cars, one dedicated to the young drivers and one for tire testing. It must be said that on this occasion there will be no new solutions to try in terms of compounds. In fact, it was recently communicated to the FIA ​​and the teams that in 2024 the compounds will be the same as those available this year: the only change will be the reduction of their number from six to five, with the elimination of C0, which has never been used in a race weekend”, explained Mario Isola on the eve of the weekend that will conclude the 2023 championship. In fact, the C0, which was actually the C1 of 2022, had been kept as a sort of “backup” option in case there were any was the necessity, given that it was significantly harder than other solutions. However, it was never used during the year.

“The test could therefore be an opportunity for the teams to work on optimizing tire management by collecting useful data for preparation for next season. For the day, teams will have a predefined tire allocation. The car intended for tire work will be able to fit ten sets: one of C1, one of C2, two of C5, three of C4 and the same number of C3. The single-seater reserved for young people can be equipped with two sets of C3 and the same number of C5, as well as four sets of C4″, added the head of Pirelli Motorsport.

Initially, the Italian manufacturer had proposed a repositioning of the C2 and C4 compounds and the modification of some of their characteristics. The first test took place in Japan during free practice and Pirelli had chosen to test a slightly softer C2, given that over the course of the year this compound proved to be too close to the C1 in terms of performance and a little too far from the C3 , so a slight shift would have helped to make the gap between the various tires more equal. However, the feedback obtained at Suzuka from the use of the modified C2 confirmed that it did not provide the desired performance in terms of grip generated, which prompted Pirelli to put this prototype aside.

Pirelli tyres

However, there were different reasons that led to taking a different path with regards to C4, the second softest compound in the entire range. The idea was to maintain the basic characteristics of the current compound, while improving its mechanical resistance. In fact, during the season on some occasions excessive graining was found on the C4, as seen for example in Las Vegas, although the US track represents one of the most demanding and particular events on this front. However, after the tests in Mexico the new prototype was also discarded, although Pirelli already has ideas for the future: among the possible ideas is that of working on the warm-up phase to guarantee better resistance to certain phenomena over the long distance.

Isola remains confident that the current construction, modified mid-season with new materials that improved its mechanical strength, will be able to handle the increased load until the end of 2024: “If I look at the simulations we received in June, with the current construction we can cope with this level of load”, Isola explained.

“But this year, for example, they managed to achieve a higher level of performance and load than the simulations from the beginning of the year. We will receive the new simulations at the beginning of December and of course we will analyze them because they are probably more accurate compared to those of June”.

