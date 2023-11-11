Gerard Piqué and Ibai Llanos have not only embarked on the Kings League project that has had overwhelming success among fans of the world of football, another of their ideas has been to create a World Cup Balloons in which 16 countries have competed and whose first edition was followed by more than 8 million viewers.

In honor of this World Cup, Joaquín has asked Piqué to play a game between the two with Ibai as mediator.

When the balloon arrives, the streamer narrates the match between the two former soccer players with two balloons at the same time. The only way it is lost is if the balloon hits the ground, the rest of the decoration is valid for bouncing within the game.

The mobility between Piqué and Ibai has been great, “you are taking it very seriously,” Ibai Llanos told them.

Joaquín got angry with Piqué when he wanted to cheat by bouncing off Ibai, “don’t be a cheater,” the Novato presenter reprimanded his rival.

The man from Cadiz ended up sweating after the game with Gerard Piqué. Find out who has emerged victorious from this duel in Joaquín, the rookie.