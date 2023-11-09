If there were a title of “strongman of the seas” the ship Pioneering Spirit would be a serious candidate. Serious and difficult to beat. The Allseas company claims that its creature is the largest construction ship in the world and there are those who go further and point it out as the largest ship by gross tonnage. It certainly needs size to carry out its task: installing and removing huge offshore structures, such as oil platforms, gas extraction plants or heavy oil pipelines.

Thanks to its design, it is capable of transporting and handle huge topsides, the heads of the offshore platforms that look above the water and on which the equipment is distributed. Allseas assures that its lifting beams allow it to work with structures of up to 48,000 tons.

Another of the elements that he usually moves during his missions are the jackets, large pieces also responsible for supporting the weight of the topsides on the high seas. When it has to deal with one, the Pioneering Spirit is capable of lifting frames weighing around 20,000 tons in one go.

Objective: shorten offshore jobs

Why such a muscle? Simple: for simplify operations that are done in the middle of the ocean and transfer the rest, such as the dismantling of an oil platform, to ships where it is easier to operate. “It significantly reduces the amount of work on the high seas, moving it to land, where it is safer and more profitable,” explains the Allseas firm.

His first mission shortly after leaving the shipyard was in fact to eliminate a huge 13,500 tn platform in the Yme oil field, in the North Sea, near Norway, and not long after he dared to take on Shell’s Brent Delta platform. , 24,000 tons.

Other missions with which it demonstrated its capacity was the installation of a huge topside in 2018 for Equinor or 32-inch (0.8 meter) pipelines at 2,200 m depth, an operation that it completed in 2017 in the Black Sea, advancing at a average of five kilometers per day.





















If it can complete feats like this it is largely due to its design, similar to that of a gigantic sled-shaped catamaran. Pioneering Spirit is a double-hulled ship, 382 m in length and 124 m in width. In the bow it has a “U”-shaped opening, a wide horseshoe 122 m long and 59 m wide that allows it to move around a platform. Thanks to that peculiar design and an “arsenal” of eight powerful lifting beams, it is capable of handling topsides.

For the removal and installation of jackets, it incorporates two 170 m long beams at the stern that can rotate on hinges. “The lifting systems are complemented by a special 5,000 tn crane for additional lifting, such as lighter covers and jackets, modules and bridges,” comments the company. In the middle of last year, after having removed structures in Morecambe Bay, he estimated that he had already worked – between different tasks – more than 200,000 tons of materials, transferring them to land for handling.

The ship also has eight diesel generators which provide a power of 95 MW, reaches 14 knots and takes into account the tilting lifting beams and its stern “sting”, in addition to the 382 m length, its total length extends to 477. Its capacity of The elevation of the upper part is 48,000 tons and that of the structure designed for jackets of 20,000 tons divided into six blocks with individual capacities of 5,000. There can be 571 crew members on board.





















The ship also has a history almost as peculiar as its technical specifications.

The ship was manufactured between 2011 and 2014 at the DSME (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) shipyard in South Korea, and began operating on the high seas in 2016. Although its data and mission are what impresses most, for a time the attention was focused on his name.

Its promoters wanted to name it Pieter Schelte in a nod to the father of the owner of Alsseas, a prominent figure in the sector. Schelte’s links with the SS during World War II, however, led the company to opt for a more impersonal one: Pionerring Spirit.

The ship is still in full service. A year ago it emerged that EnQuest had hired Allseas to use it in the removal of the upper parts of a North Sea platform, where it would be in charge of lifting 13,000 tn modular topsides, and this fall it was also revealed that it will undertake work of natural gas pipeline laying for BP.

One more mission for this one giant of the seas.

Images: Allseas

