The Milan coach on the eve of the match against the French: “The last match was disappointing, we know that. We need to find our way of playing again”

From our correspondent Francesco Pietrella

November 6th – Milanello

Stefano Pioli transmits calm and preaches revenge. The manifesto of what he is working on comes down to the last question: “If we play like we did in the first half against Napoli, we have a chance of winning.” He doesn’t say anything, but his eyes don’t lie. Milan are called to do the feat by beating PSG at San Siro, especially after the three slaps suffered in the first leg and only two points in the group. “Against Udinese we disappointed everyone, whoever booed us did well. I coach a team with a great sense of responsibility. If we talk about the Champions League, it is certainly the turning point match.”

revenge

—

The key word is concentration. “We are paying for too many mistakes. We must maintain a high level of attention. It was an eve of confrontation. I spoke to the players as I always do, and they did it in the locker room. In the first leg, at least in the first half, we stole a lot of balls in their half of the pitch, but then we conceded a goal without doubling Mbappè.” In short, Pioli craves revenge. During the finishing touches, on the sidelines, he spoke at length with Moncada and Furlani: “We want to show that Milan is not the same as on Saturday, we have to play as we know how. Our fans will do everything to cheer on the team. I repeat, we have to play as Milan. The club is putting me in the best possible conditions.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

who plays

—

Translated: there is trust. “I have a competitive team.” Pulisic, Giroud and Leao will play tomorrow. Pioli also recovered Chukwueze and Theo. Kjaer will not be at the match, however. “The others are fine. Maybe Samuel has less playing time, but he has been training with the team for two days. During the match he can replace Christian.” The last note is on the performances that have been missing for a while. Milan are coming off two consecutive home defeats in the league and the defeat at the Parc des Princes. He hasn’t even scored in three games: “We are at a crossroads – concludes Pioli – now we need the Milan that I know. We have to find ourselves.”

November 6, 2023 (changed November 7, 2023 | 00:27)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED