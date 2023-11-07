Thus the Rossoneri coach after the success against PSG: “Now against Dortmund it will be decisive. Leao? This must be his standard, he played a great match”

Maybe it was enough to get the “Pioli is on fire” out of the way. A kick to the good memories, the scudetto and a choir that has become cult in one summer, after the 2022 title. For the first time in the last two years San Siro did not sing its famous choir, to the tune of Gala. And Pioli had one of his best nights since he coached Milan. Maybe it was enough to sweep away the memories to create new ones, starting tonight. “This match gives us enthusiasm, now we have to start racing again in Serie A too.”

Pioli appears a little more serene in front of the cameras. They were difficult, dark weeks, but the storm was swept away by Leao and Giroud: “he scored an Olivier-style goal, nothing to say. In the air he is almost unstoppable”. Milan are now at five points: “It was a response to ourselves, on Saturday we played a terrible game and we needed a reaction. We were a team, it was fundamental. After all, our way of working has always been this. Everything that everything around us is never balanced. Either we are phenomena, or we are idiots. We are neither one nor the other.” Heading to the next match now: “Against Borussia Dortmund it will be almost decisive. And I didn’t have any stone to clear myself, I know how it works in football. If we win it’s fine, when we lose we are criticized. I’m happy with how my team played, Now let’s continue like this.”

The last note is on Leao, protagonist of a hats off competition. In addition to the overhead kick goal, the Portuguese drew applause with dribbling and solos. “This must be his standard,” commented Pioli. “He can be a champion, but it depends only on him. He played an exceptional match like everyone else. Not only in terms of quality, but also in terms of desire.”