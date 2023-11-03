Without Pulisic and Chukwueze, and with Romero unconvincing, the Rossoneri manager shuffles the cards in attack and gives the Serbian a new chance. We are moving towards a change of module

Stefano Pioli changes again the tactical outfit in which his Milan will spend the evening in the company of Udinese. Changes that must be interpreted above all with the aim of returning to being a team that offers few references, rather than in relation to the subsequent match next Tuesday in the Champions League with PSG. The news of the day, which will change the structure, is brought about by the use of Jovic. A name that emerges somewhat surprisingly among the various ideas followed and tested by Pioli in one of the few weeks without midweek commitments.

The Serbian will be on the pitch from the first minute next to Giroud, and the term “next to” is basic. In fact, in the usual 4-3-3 right now the “hole” in attack would be the one left by Pulisic and Chukwueze, who will return with PSG. Of course, there would be Romero, the third right winger in the squad, but Napoli’s lackluster performance led Pioli not to consider him for the match against the Friulians (“I expected more from him at Maradona”, said l coach in conference at Milanello). At least, not from the first minute. The rest then follows more or less accordingly. Jovic does not have the characteristics of a winger and therefore will team up with Giroud: a two-striker Milan, in short, also because Pioli wants the opponent’s area to be filled much more. The certainties, from the waist up, end here. Not in men, but on the gaming system. The names, in fact, should not be in doubt: Musah, Krunic, Reijnders and Leao are the other starters.

Under which system? There seem to be two roads. A move to 4-4-2, therefore with Musah on the right wing, Krunic and Reijnders in the center and Leao wide on the left. If desired, a 4-2-4. Or with Leao further inside the pitch: if not exactly in the center of the attacking midfield (4-3-1-2), perhaps with Jovic and Giroud alternating to drop back a few metres. On the defence, however, given the shortage of men, there are no doubts: Calabria, Thiaw returning after disqualification, Tomori and Hernandez.

