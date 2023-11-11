The Rossoneri coach: “Once again we didn’t win a match we could have won. It can’t be a goal conceded that makes you lose everything you were doing”

Marco Pasotto

November 11th – 5.46pm – MILAN

After having squeezed out, and done so perfectly, all the mental and physical energy on the gala night with PSG, it wasn’t science fiction to expect any drop in tension in the Rossoneri home. Here, however, we are not talking about “some”. Here, in the second half, the electricity meter completely failed. Pitch dark, the plug was pulled from all points of view and it would have been even worse in terms of the result if Sansone hadn’t hit the post at the end and VAR hadn’t called Abisso to the monitor after Piccoli’s third goal.

surprise

—

Harakiri Milan. It’s difficult to find other terms, with Pioli who at the final whistle was the portrait of dejection. Also because in addition to the usual, heavy toll in terms of injuries, the Rossoneri coach has the changes on his conscience: Musah, surprisingly deployed at right back, has on his conscience the terrible turnover during the Lecce draw, while the entry of Jovic is state as usual: impalpable. And as usual also the defensive structure on the first Giallorossi goal: the photocopy of the goal scored by Skriniar in the Champions League. Which obviously the coach knows very well: “We conceded an identical goal from a corner kick as on Tuesday against PSG. These are errors that we are paying dearly for. I am absolutely not satisfied. In the second half we played with a frenzy that we were unable to distinguishes itself. We had to control the game better and manage the ball better. We had two opportunities to go 3-0. We managed the ball too little, gave the opponents space and they punished us.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

lucidity

—

Among the various flaws, the one that Pioli probably digests the worst is the inability to deliver the final blow: “There were opportunities to close the match, 3-0 would probably have ended the match. Not having succeeded should have allowed us to keep a better compactness. Unfortunately once again we didn’t win a match we could have won. We have to work on mental continuity throughout the 90 minutes, we’re losing points which penalize us in the standings and take us away from the top. It’s normal that when you you see matches that you mistakenly think you have in hand slip away then you can even lose a bit of clarity: it shouldn’t happen but instead that’s what happened at the end. It can’t be a goal conceded, in a match in which you were trying to to command, to make you lose everything you were doing. Yet even on the second goal we had the ball, there was one of our players on the ground, we could have managed it better. We could have thrown the ball away to get help and instead you conceded a goal. We are making errors of frenzy and clarity that have prevented us from winning two games that we could have won. Musah and not Florenzi instead of Calabria? Because Yunus was more suited to the level of pace and speed for the only Lecce player who could create difficulties for us in certain situations.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED