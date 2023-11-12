The youngest of the family is 1.90 m tall and has very clear ideas: “I’m no longer the little boy Pio, I know my qualities and now…”

The wise man says: never trust appearances. You look at this tall young man (“You look less than 190 centimeters”, “And yet I’m really 190”) and with two shoulders like this, as he whispers a greeting and offers his hand, careful not to shake too much, and you think: here he is, the shy eighteen-year-old whose words will have to be taken with a pinch of salt, in spite of the two goals he has already scored in Spezia in his first season in Serie B, the 16 in 32 matches in the Inter Primavera, the final of the Under 20 World Cup, the victory at the U19 European Championship and of the goal in just his third appearance with the U21, to say that what we have in front of us, rather than burning them, is incinerating the stages of his fresh career and should therefore, if anything, err on the side of shamelessness, not embarrassment. And instead. Francesco Pio Esposito, born in Stabia but raised in Brescia, the third of three footballing brothers, a center forward with such unexplored limits as to arouse an excited curiosity, manifests himself for what he is: a boy one step away from becoming a man, and perhaps that limit is already been overcome. And not just for age reasons.