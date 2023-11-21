Zen Studios announced the release date of Pinball M, the new pinball platform with tables dedicated to a mature audience. It was presented for the occasion the new pinball machine inspired by La CosaJohn Carpenter’s 1982 film.

“The Thing pinball machine is an homage to the 1982 film and includes original clips from the film,” said Mel Kirk, COO of Zen Studios. “It offers fans of the horror genre the perfect table in Pinball M, and completes our launch line-up.”

In addition to the La Cosa table, in fact, Chucky’s Killer Pinball, Dead by Daylight Pinball, Duke Nukem’s Big Shot Pinball, and Wrath of the Elder Gods: Director’s Cut will also be available. The latter will be accessible for free, while the others will be purchasable separately.

Pinball M will be released November 30th on PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

Previous article

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, la closed alpha è imminente