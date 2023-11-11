Pinar Deniz is in one of the best moments of his life. With just turned 30 years old, she is already a well-known actress in Turkey and thanks to her character in Family Secrets, she has also achieved great recognition in other countries where this successful Turkish series is broadcast that, in Spain, we can enjoy on Sundays. on Antenna 3.

The actress plays Ceylin in Family Secrets, Yargi in its original version, turned 30 a few days ago and many colleagues and friends did not hesitate to congratulate her and wish her a happy birthday. Kaan Urgancıoğlu, Ilgaz; Zeynep Atilgan who plays Parla or Şükran Ovalı who plays Derya were some of the colleagues who participated in this virtual celebration.

Pinar Deniz also shared a post on her birthday with a reflection and a beautiful image of her smiling and in black and white: “And I have reached the 30th year, the lines around my eyes are now visible. I’m excited for every moment ahead. Blessed”.

The protagonist of Family Secrets proudly showed her expression lines to her almost three million Instagram followers. She couldn’t be more beautiful! Afterwards, regarding that post, there were many fans who joined in the celebration by wishing a happy birthday to this actress of whom we are fans every day. Congratulations, Pinar!

