Suara.com – Indonesian presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo said that his pilgrimage to Bung Karno’s grave in Blitar, East Java on Friday (3/11/2023) afternoon was related to his steps forward in the 2024 presidential election with Mahfud MD.

This statement was made by Ganjar in response to questions from media crew who asked about his purpose in visiting the grave of Proclaimer Bung Karno.

In answering, Ganjar mentioned that those who divide the party will face the Bull.

“Of course there must be something to do with that (the goal of the 2024 presidential election),” said Ganjar when met at SUGBK, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (3/11/2023).

He emphasized that the political party had given recommendations to him and Mahfud.

Because of this, he and Mahfud will be determined to fight in the 2024 presidential election.

“We have started registering too. What does that mean? We must confirm that as a party we must be united and strong,” he said.

He conveyed, in the future there can be no division, all must be united and strong.

Ganjar also emphasized that if anyone dares to divide the party, they will face the Bull.

“No one can split it. And whoever splits this party, you are against the Bull. The Kedaton Bull never cries. He will be tough,” he said.

Ganjar then said that he and Mahfud made a pilgrimage to Bung Karno’s grave at the invitation of the General Chairperson of the PDIP DPP, Megawati Soekarnoputri.

“Oh yes, my family and I were invited by my mother, my family, Mr. Mahfud and my family, but his sons had work yesterday so he was alone with mother.”

Regarding the activities carried out, he stated that the prayers offered at the proclaimer’s grave were so that this country would run better.

“We prayed together there. We prayed for Bung Karno so that this country would be better, so that this country would run in accordance with the constitution, in accordance with the ideals of the founders and we prayed for Bung Karno and of course a reflection for all of us so that everything would run smoothly. good,” he said.