Pikmin Bloom

Specifically, it seems that the arrival of Pikmin disguised as a pile. Now that there is a month and a half left in the year, you may have noticed that more and more stores are putting up holiday lights. You may also have looked in a drawer you have at home looking for some decoration and found loose batteries in a corner. Could some Pikmin have left them there?

Starting today, you can find Pikmin seedlings disguised as stacks near appliance stores. Only yellow Pikmin can wear batteries as an accessory, and there are two different sizes, each with 3 different designs (that is, there are 6 Pikmin disguised as batteries in total).

Have you ever, while you were queuing to pay in a storeHave you had the impulse to grab a pack of batteries that was next to the box?

It is impossible to go through the checkout without noticing the items placed next to it, which makes it the perfect place to put essential or seasonal products, as well as other affordable items that are always good to have on hand.

That’s why that craving arises to grab something while you’re in line to pay, because maybe you don’t remember if you had the product in question at home or not, or maybe you want to buy it before you run out.

Next time you go to an appliance store, don’t forget to check if there are any pile-disguised Pikmin seedlings nearby!

*Usa v82 version of the application or a later one so that the Pikmin disguised as piles appear correctly.

