Pikmin Bloom

Specifically, it appears that the event of the game’s second anniversary Community Week. Get ready for Community Week, a flower-filled, week-long event to send off our 2nd anniversary properly! Whether you just recently started playing or have been with us since launch, you’re sure to have a great time. Keep reading to know more!

Date and Time

From November 27 at 0:00 to December 3 at 23:59 (local time)

Event details

Earn any flower badges you may have missed between May and October 2023!

At the beginning of the event, you can receive up to 6 flower planting quests. Completing them will earn you flower badges that were initially available during Community Days between May and October 2023.

*You will only receive missions to obtain badges that you do not have.

*The 6 flower badges you can get during this event are carnation, calla lily, frangipane, hibiscus, carnation, and gentian.

Badge specialists, attention: super difficult missions and t-shirts full of memories!

If you already have all the flower badges from the period between May and October 2023, you will receive a series of super difficult missions; 6 in total. Completing the third will earn you the “Summer Memories 2022” T-shirt for your Mii, and completing the sixth will earn you the “Fall Memories 2021” Mii T-shirt. Give it your all; we trust you!

*Even if you do not have all the flower badges from the period between May and October 2023 when the event begins, once you have obtained them you will be able to access the series of super difficult missions.

Do you want to match your Pikmin? You’re lucky!

In the store there will be a new collection of Pikmin costumes for your Mii, available in all 7 colors. Pick your favorite and have even more fun during Community Week!

As part of the 2nd Anniversary celebrations, outfits will cost 100 coins less than normal during Community Week!

Availability

Pikmin costumes will be available in the store indefinitely starting November 27 (availability period may change at any time).

※During the period between November 27 at 0:00 and December 3 at 23:59, outfits will cost 100 coins less than normal.

Collect nectar from giant seasonal flowers!

During the event, the giant flowers will bloom for 3 hours before turning back into leaves (the time in which fruit can be obtained by planting flowers around a giant flower will be 1 hour from when it blooms).

Additionally, giant flowers will become seasonal flowers when you plant regular blue, red, yellow or white petals around them. Depending on the day and time, some flowers will appear or others, so don’t forget to take a look at the calendar below if you are looking for a specific type.

Giant Flower Calendar

Carnation, rose, hydrangea, calla lily, frangipani

They will sprout between 0:00 and 11:59 on November 27 and 29, as well as December 1 and 3.

They will sprout between 12:00 and 23:59 on November 28 and 30, as well as December 2.

Sunflower, hibiscus, hellflower, carnation, cosmos, gentian, chrysanthemum

They will sprout between 0:00 and 11:59 on November 28 and 30, as well as December 2.

They will sprout between 12:00 and 23:59 on November 27 and 29, as well as December 1 and 3.

The grand finale of the 2nd anniversary! Get the 2nd Anniversary Badge!

During the last 2 days of Community Week, we will celebrate the 2nd Anniversary Community Day.

Take 10,000 steps on December 2 or 3 to earn the 2nd Anniversary badge!

Date and Time

From December 2 at 0:00 to December 3 at 23:59 in Pikmin Bloom

**Please note that if you fail to complete 10,000 steps by 23:59 on Day 2, your progress will reset at 0:00 on Day 3 (local time). Your device may count steps taken after day 3 at 0:00 as part of day 2, but in this case you will not receive the badge even if your device indicates a total of more than 10,000 steps taken on day 2.

**In order to earn the badge, you must open the app on the day you want to complete the 10,000 step goal. Please note that if you do not open the app at least once during that day, you may not receive the badge.

We hope you have fun getting outside and filling the world with different types of flowers during this event! Share the giant flowers you bloom and the badges you earn on social media with the hashtags #CommunityWeek #10KWalkWithPikmin. We can’t wait to see all the photos from our Pikmin Bloom community!

*During Community Week, the strength level of Pikmin with chrysanthemums will not increase. Instead, Pikmin with any of the flowers featured in the Community Week show blooming on their heads will have increased strength levels.

*Use app version 82 or later for the event to appear correctly.

