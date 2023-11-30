We have news for users of this app! This is an interesting compilation related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pikmin Bloom.

Pikmin Bloom

Specifically, it seems that the list of planned plans in the app for December 2023 has been detailed. This December, we welcome the red, white, yellow and blue hellebores to Pikmin Bloom! Additionally, during this month, Pikmin with hellebores on their heads will be stronger against mushrooms. Don’t forget to give them hellebore nectar before the next battle!

*The giant November flowers will appear until December 3, and on the 4th the December flowers will begin to appear.

Flower of the month

Eléboro

Giant December Flowers

Starting December 4 and continuing throughout the month, it is possible to grow giant flowers into pansies, camellias, cyclamens, poinsettias, chrysanthemums and hellebores by planting regular red, yellow, white or blue petals around them.

Nectar upgrade

Starting on December 4 and throughout the month, the fruits you obtain by attacking mushrooms will provide you with normal, pansy, camellia, cyclamen, poinsettia, chrysanthemum, or hellebore nectar.

December Community Day

December Community Day will take place on the 16th and 17th. More information will be provided soon.

*Use app version v83 or later for Giant Hellebores to appear correctly.

When playing Pikmin Bloom, play it safely; Pay attention to where you are and follow local and national government laws and policies. Please note that upcoming events may be delayed or canceled due to unforeseen events. You can follow all the news about Pikmin Bloom on the internet through social networks or in-game messages.

