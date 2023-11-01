*The seedlings you obtain by completing the event challenge missions will become Pikmin disguised as red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged, or stone Summer 2022 Memory Puzzles. Please note that the Pikmin that appears is random and there is no guarantee that you will get the entire set.※Check out here to learn more about the event challenges.

Collect Memory Shards to obtain Pikmin seedlings disguised as the Fall 2021 Memory Puzzle.

When the event starts, you will receive quests in which you will have to obtain souvenir fragments. By completing these quests, you will receive golden seedlings that will grow into Pikmin disguised as the Fall 2021 Memory Puzzle.

*Memory Shards can be obtained by planting flowers, in Mystery Boxes, as a bonus with the purchase of a Premium Event Pass, and with the Special Event Challenge Pack.

※If you plant 100 flowers, you will earn 1 Memory Fragment. The total number of Memory Shards you get from planting flowers will appear on the results screen.

*The seedlings you obtain by completing these quests will become Pikmin disguised as random red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged, or stone Fall 2021 Souvenir Puzzles.

*There are a total of 20 missions; Completing them all ensures you get all of the available Fall 2021 Memory Puzzle Disguised Pikmin.

*Please note that Memory Shards are only used in this event and cannot be used once it has ended.

Check out the store’s new Premium Event Pass!

If you purchase the Premium Event Pass, you can enjoy the following benefits while the event is available (November 3-26):

For each stage completed, you will receive additional seasonal nectar that you can use to complete tasks related to the event! When you complete stage 4 you will receive an additional golden seedling of the color (red, yellow, blue, purple, white, pink or gray) and type of Pikmin disguised as a puzzle (summer memories of 2022 or autumn memories of 2021) that you want. This not only applies to stage 4, but also to any other stage that is a multiple of 4 (8, 12, 16, etc.).

And don’t miss out on early purchase bonuses either!

If you purchase the Premium Event Pass during the first week of the event (until November 11 at 11:59 p.m. local time), it will include souvenir fragments as a bonus.

※The early purchase bonus will not be available after the first week of the event.

*Premium Event Pass is available to users level 20 or higher.

*Users level 19 or lower will not receive the Premium Event Pass.

*Premium Event Pass rewards are now applied retroactively for completed Event Challenge Missions regardless of when the pass is purchased.

Destroy mushrooms to get mystery boxes!

During the event, when you destroy mushrooms, you will get mystery boxes with items such as souvenir fragments and petals, among others.

During the event, Pikmin disguised as Summer 2022 Memories and Fall 2021 Memories puzzles will be stronger than normal against mushrooms.

In the store there will be various objects for this occasion.

In the store there will be various objects to make this event even more fun. Don’t forget to check them out!

Available between Friday, November 3 at 0:00 and Sunday, November 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Special event challenge pack, containing souvenir fragments and other items that will help you complete the missions efficiently.

Available between Tuesday, November 21 at 0:00 and Tuesday, November 28 at 11:59 p.m. Special quest ticket to obtain a Pikmin seedling disguised as a puzzle. When you complete this mission, you will be able to select a seedling of the color (red, yellow, blue, purple, white, pink or gray) and type of Pikmin disguised as a puzzle (summer memories of 2022 or autumn memories of 2021) that you want.

※Quests purchased with the purchase of this ticket must be completed before January 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

The golden seedlings you get by inviting friends and family to play Pikmin Bloom between November 3 and December 12 will become red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged Pikmin disguised as a summer 2022 souvenir puzzle. or stone.

2nd Anniversary Nostalgic Costumed Pikmin Challenge

Date and Time

From Monday, November 6 at 0:00 to Sunday, November 26 at 23:59 (local time)

The Pikmin of the past are back!

Over the past 2 years, many different types of costumed Pikmin have passed through our platoons. For this nostalgic event, we have selected 3 of them so that one of them reappears every week. If you don’t know them yet, this is your chance to do so!

＜Disguised Pikmin Weekly Respawn Schedule＞

From November 6 to 12: Pikmin dressed up with a sneaker keychain (all 7 types) From November 13 to 19: Pikmin dressed up as a flower card (yellow and blue, 6 types of each) From November 20 to 26: Pikmin dressed up with “fingerboard” (the 7 types)

During each of these weeks, when you join a weekly challenge, you will be able to obtain a seedling of the disguised Pikmin that returned that week as a reward.

*Please note that you will not receive any seedlings if you abandon a challenge halfway. During this event, the Mystery Boxes you get from destroying mushrooms may contain seedlings of that week’s Disguised Pikmin.

※These seedlings can be giant or golden seedlings.

In the store there will be Mii outfits and special mission tickets to match the nostalgic costumed Pikmin.

If you missed any Mii outfits to match your costumed Pikmin or are missing a type, you’re in luck! Mii outfits that were initially only available for a certain period of time also return, and there will be special mission tickets in the store for you to get the costumed Pikmin that you are missing. Don’t forget to take a look!

The store calendar will be as follows:

From November 6 at 0:00 to November 12 at 23:59:

Special Mission Ticket: Sneaker Keychain

By purchasing this ticket and completing the corresponding quest, you will receive a golden seedling in the color of your choice (red, yellow, blue, purple, white, pink, or gray) for the respective costumed Pikmin.

※The quest must be completed before January 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Completion Ticket: Sneaker Keychain

This ticket includes a total of 7 missions. Completing them all ensures you get all the red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged, and stone sneaker keychain-disguised Pikmin.

※Quests must be completed by January 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Mii outfit to match your costumed Pikmin with sneaker keychain

The 7 types of shoes matching those worn by the Pikmin disguised with a sneaker keychain will once again be available in the store.

※Sneakers do not include quests to obtain seedlings.

From November 13 at 0:00 to November 19 at 23:59:

Special Mission Ticket: Flower Card (Yellow/Blue)

By purchasing this ticket and completing the corresponding quest, you will receive a golden yellow or blue Pikmin seedling with the flower card of your choice.

※The quest must be completed before January 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Completion ticket: floral letter (yellow/blue)

This ticket includes a total of 6 missions. Completing them all ensures you get the 6 types of Pikmin disguised in yellow or blue floral cards.

※Quests must be completed by January 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

From November 20 at 0:00 to November 26 at 23:59:

Special mission ticket: “fingerboard”

By purchasing this ticket and completing the corresponding quest, you will receive a golden seedling in the color of your choice (red, yellow, blue, purple, white, pink, or gray) for the respective costumed Pikmin.

※The quest must be completed before January 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Completion ticket: “fingerboard”

This ticket includes a total of 7 missions. Completing them all ensures you get all the Pikmin dressed as red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged and stone “fingerboard”.

※Quests must be completed by January 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Mii outfits to match your fingerboard-disguised Pikmin

7 t-shirts with designs matching the “fingerboards” worn by the costumed Pikmin will once again be available in the store.

※Outfits do not include quests to obtain seedlings.

2nd Anniversary Community Week

Date and Time

From Monday, November 27 at 0:00 to Sunday, December 3 at 23:59

We’ll be putting out lots of flowers for the 2nd Anniversary Community Week!

The special Community Week is back and with it, a wide variety of seasonal flowers that will bloom at different times of the day, making your path full of color! More information will be available soon.

*Use app version v81 or later for puzzle-disguised Pikmin to appear correctly.

