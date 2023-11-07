This title is now available on Nintendo Switch, and now we are getting more content related to Pikmin 4. We have a curious sales data!

Pikmin 4

As you can see below, this game is already positioned as the best-selling franchise to date. This is what has been confirmed after the financial results that Nintendo published today:

According to Nintendo’s report, Pikmin 4 has sold 2.61 million units as of September 30, 2023. This achievement makes it the best-selling Pikmin game of all time, surpassing the previous title, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which had total sales of 2.23 million units during its lifetime. Notably, Pikmin 4 achieved this milestone in less than 3 months, and sales will likely continue to increase over time. This impressive achievement is undoubtedly due to the Switch’s large player base and the tremendous hype surrounding the title, which has been in development since at least 2015.

