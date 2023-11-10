Pigozzi: “The Respect for Future project is underway”

Culture and respect in the company: two cornerstones of business life too often taken for granted. And therefore every now and then it is necessary to “service” certain concepts that would otherwise be left forgotten. Fincantieri’s communications director, Lorenza Pigozzi, also returned to the topic and wanted to explain her point of view during the Federmeccanica “Generiamo cultura” meeting. Pigozzi presented the RespectForFuture project, organized by Fincantieri and scheduled for November 23rd on the culture of respect. During the event, a connection is expected with the Honorable Roccella – Minister for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities – with whom Fincantieri has already signed the adherence to the self-discipline code.

“On November 23rd – declared the manager – we will launch a project entitled Respect for Future. It aims to be much more than an event and much more than a day during the year. It aims to be a daily habit, therefore a starting point towards the diffusion of a culture that promotes respect in the workplace but not only, trying to combat gender discrimination and promoting a culture of non-violence”.

“We conceived November 25th – International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women – as a fundamental strand within our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion model throughout Fincantieri – added Pigozzi -. Our project has an important name: everyDEI, as we want to be close to our population every day with Diversity, Equity, Inclusion activities. The Diversity project was born in 2021 and it was a journey through which we understood that we had to give more and arrive at an inclusive leadership model aimed both at those who hold managerial roles and at those who are looking towards the leadership of the Future”.

“It is not enough to be close to a woman who suffers violence, we must also act. For this reason we will talk with Professor Giulini, founder of the Zeus protocol, on the prevention of everything that I call the moment, that is, the moment in which the limit is exceeded and, usually, the worst things happen. We must work on the abuser, on the offender – concludes the Fincantieri communications director -. Furthermore, we will launch a partnership with Differenza Donna to be close to our female population. We want to tell our colleagues that, whatever happens in their lives, both at work and at home, they will be able to rely on a listening desk: a tool offered by Fincantieri to our population for the first time.”

