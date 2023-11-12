It’s very nice to finally walk a little relaxed through the “virtual” corridors of the pavilions, linger with the authority of… the visitor, comment, meet friends and enthusiasts and exchange impressions. Personally, I must say that as always the Motorcycles impressed me, that sense of being able to touch and add a tactile sensation to the visual ones. But most of all I was struck by the atmosphere.

Walking with Pietro Meda, the president of EICMA, this sensation can be shared, almost quantified, however better defined and fixed: it is something very close to enthusiasm. It is that almost playful spirit of belonging to a category of enthusiasts, of visceral lovers of two-wheeled vehicles, of motorbikes.

It is a grandiose “show” that has brought together an incredible multitude, people from all over the world, people who meet in Milan to participate in the “birthday” of the models and innovations of 2024. The numbers confirm this. Pavilions, stands, visitors. Quantity that honors quality. It must be nice to be President of such enthusiasm, to represent the host of the most important motorcycle party (and all two-wheelers, of course)!