Researcher Peter Kanne announced the latest poll tonight during the TV program Khalid & Sophie. VVD, NSC and GroenLinks-PvdA have been dominating the top three in the polls for weeks. PVV is inching closer in this latest poll. Geert Wilders’ party now has 20 seats, 2 more than in last week’s poll. BBB remains stable at 8 seats, but I&O Research surveyed 23 seats in July.