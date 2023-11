After a hesitant start, Pieter Omtzigt is in full swing. With his barely three-month-old party New Social Contract, which already has more than 70,000 members, he wants to change the Netherlands and conquer Europe. Omtzigt announced this today during the first members meeting of his party. The Enschede politician will announce whether he will become Prime Minister of the Netherlands if his party becomes the largest, after the House of Representatives elections on November 22.