The former CDA member, who is participating in the elections for the first time with his own party, says he still prefers the NSC party chairmanship. “I have said that I have a firm preference to be leader of the faction. Would it be possible to have a government with specialist ministers that is at a distance from the House, that does not have a rigid coalition agreement, that can simply be controlled, then you can reforms can also be shaped by the cabinet. Then I could sit there too.”