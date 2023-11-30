Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “Ilary Blasi on the island? We still have to talk to each other. ProsiebenSat in crisis, here’s what it should sell”

About three months before the start of the new television season, Pier Silvio Berlusconi meets journalists in Cologno Monzese to take stock of the situation on accounts, TV ratings, members and future prospects.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “Mediaset, we aim for the same profits”

“We closed last year with a profit of 216 million euros, it seemed impossible to reach the same level but today we are starting to believe it, there is a good chance, we are doing everything we can to break even or do slightly better at the level of results,” he said Piersilvio Berlusconi. “Between inflation, increased costs and dividends from Prosieben reset to zero”, he continues, “it seemed impossible to reach the same level of profits, I’m not sure, but I would say that there is a good chance of doing so”.

Mfe, Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “Prosieben should monetize non-core assets”

“Prosiebensat should monetize non-core activities as best as possible and then reinvest in the core business to date”, said the CEO of MediaForEurope, speaking of the German subsidiary of which Mfe has almost 30%. “We are not involved in the management of Prosiebensat: we are happy that there has been a change of direction with the new management, but we are waiting to see what it means”, she explained. “The situation in Germany is complicated, it is the country where the pil falls more in Europe with the declining advertising marketTV which drops more than the advertising market and Prosienben which drops more than the rest of TV”.

“What will be done with the activities of dating e dell’ecommerce? In our opinion they should be monetized as best as possible and then reinvested in the core business: we are anxious to see what happens” he continued. “If nothing happens the results of Prosiebensat they won’t be good results but this doesn’t cast doubt on our strategy pan-european pole. What is happening with Spain on efficiencies but also on new revenues is leaving me amazed”, he concluded.

Mfe, Berlusconi: “Vivendi? Everything is fine, but I don’t see any prospects”





“Relationships with Vivendi they are friendly, the French group is respecting its role as silent partner even if for the future, to date I don’t see great prospects, but in any case never say never”, explained the number one of Mediaset to those who asked him how things were going with Vivendi, the second shareholder of the group with around 23% of the capital, of which 18.5% held through the Simon trustee.

“With respect to this quota, they are stuck”, he continues, “since the agreement stipulated that there would be the sale of shares at certain values which now, due to many things that have occurred in the meantime such as inflation, war in Ukraine and the Middle East, are lower today, so, as of today, the share is the same”.

Mediaset, Pier Silvio: “Disadvantaged Italian publishers, funding is needed to push the sector”

“Life for Italian publishers is really difficult. We are at a disadvantage compared to the big international players. Starting from the taxation system, with the minimum tax, which is 15% while the web platforms pay 3%, which can’t even start. Today we cannot access, except 25% in cinema compared to 40% of independent producers, who are perhaps owned by non-Italian multinationals. And this is wrong”, said the CEO of Mediaset Pier Silvio Berlusconi.

“I – he continues – think it is right to implement a financing system that boosts the audiovisual sector. It is clear that the largest slice is represented by Rai license fee, and the Rai license fee must remain, but Italy is the country in Europe where the least investment is made per capita and for me this is not good news. It is obvious that in this new approach that we hope the government will bring to the audiovisual sector, we would like not to be disadvantaged. And so I don’t want to say ‘let’s ask for tax credit’, but it would be nice to be able to say that we are not disadvantaged”.

Mediaset, Pier Silvio: “Signs of optimism on advertising revenue, +8.3% in October”

“There are signs of optimism for the advertising collection Of Mediaset: in October we closed at +8.3%, while November should do the same, but I can say that we will close at +9%, with a slight improvement”, he explained. .

“On the advertising“, he continues, “we confirm a closing around 1.5% or maybe even a little better. And it’s great news because at the beginning of the year market estimates spoke of a market declining in Italy by between 1.5% and 2% and even between 2.5% and 5% in Spain. So it’s really great news.”

Island of the Famous, Berlusconi reveals: “Ilary and the island? We would like to move forward with her”

“The Island of the famous it’s on the schedule, it will be there and it should start in spring, between the end of March and the beginning of April. On management, as I had already said last summer on the occasion of the presentation of the scheduleswe are satisfied with Ilary Blasi and therefore the intention, to date, would be to move forward with her, we have no reason not to do so. But we still have to talk to her about it, so we have to see,” he explained.

And when asked if he had seen the documentary film That Blasi he turned to give his version of the divorce from Francesco Totti, the CEO replied: “No. A documentary about divorce and cuckolds… please. What then, poor Ilary… Everyone experiences their own personal issues, especially those types of events, which unfortunately are always heavy and very difficult, as he believes. I don’t judge people,” he concluded.

Giambruno, Pier Silvio: “Immediately after Striscia I spoke to Meloni, I expressed my displeasure to her”

“Right after the spread, come on Strip the Newsof the concerning outliers Andrea GiambrunoI called the Melons, who is our prime minister, Giorgia, with whom I have an excellent relationship. We spoke immediately and I expressed my displeasure to her. Because on a human level I was very disappointed,” she explained to the press in Cologno Monzese.

