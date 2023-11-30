Pier Sivio Berlusconi: “Humanly sorry for Giambruno”

Pier Silvio Berlusconi, number one at Mediaset, commented on the Giambruno issue and highlighted his displeasure on a human level. He underlined the excellent relationship with the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, and with Antonio Ricci of Striscia la Notizia. Berlusconi recalled the influence of Ricci’s services on his family, underlining that, despite the controversies, relations with the government should not change because of an affair linked to Striscia. Il Corriere della Sera writes it.



Furthermore, he addressed the issue of tax credit, hoping for a well-designed financing system to support the audiovisual sector, in which Italy lags behind Europe. He explained the need not to penalize Mediaset in financing through tax credits, highlighting that many funds go to producers now linked to foreign multinationals.

Berlusconi has criticized the idea of ​​increasing advertising ceilings Rai, underlining that this would favor crowding that would be harmful to all broadcasters. Instead he urged Rai to strengthen its role in public service by focusing on broadcast products quality.

Responding to criticism of the programming of Mediaset, Berlusconi stated that the success of Biscione is due to the work done and not to the shortcomings of Rai. He announced that Mediaset expects to close the year at breakeven or slightly better than the previous year’s profit. Finally, he expressed satisfaction with the positive results in terms of ratings and balance obtained thanks to synergies and efficiencies.

