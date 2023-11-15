Agriturismo La Casina Ricchi among the hills of Mantua in a wine paradise

Those looking for country houses are mainly foreigners and those who decide to change their lifestyle

The search for a house in the countryside, which exploded after the first lockdown, is decreasing. The data relating to sales carried out by the agencies of Tecnocasa Group in fact, in the first half of 2023 they showed a percentage of 20,6% of the total, down compared to the first half of 2021 when it stood at 22,1%.



“These types of people are mainly looking for foreigners who move to our country but also local people who decide to change their lifestyle,” he explains Fabiana Megliola, Head of the Tecnocasa Group Research Office. “The demand also comes from those who want to build a hospitality structure. Those looking for these types absolutely want an outdoor space. For the foreign target the panoramic view matters, for the local one the connections with municipalities or cities and the presence of services”.

Monferrato, an area of ​​great interest

In Monferrato the Tecnocasa experts recorded a increase in interest due to higher costs and low offer which affects the nearby Langhe area. In Nizza Monferrato, for example, although purchases by locals prevail, there is a increase in requests from people residents in Northern Europe who, after visiting the area as tourists, decide to purchase. They are mainly interested in Piedmontese farmhouses, typical houses built in brick, with a central staircase and a barn in a panoramic position, view of the vineyards and the presence of at least one hectare of land. “Can be found solutions and 200 mq to be restored and with one hectare of land, under 300,000 euros”, they explain from Tecnocasa. “A push towards the purchase of solutions to be renovated was given by superbonus, but now the phenomenon has slowed down. Holiday home buyers also include Milanese and Piedmontese.”

Alba and Treiso, happy real estate market

Always lively real estate market in the area Alba e Treisowith purchase requests coming from both Italians both from northern Europe, especially Holland and Germany. The application focuses on typical Piedmontese farmhouses located on hills, with land and panoramic views. For these types the values ​​start from 150-200,000 euros and rise, also based on the importance of the necessary renovation works. What is scarce is the offer, in particular as regards the valuable types, the most requested. The food market is also always very active agricultural land for the wine production. In this case the requests come from companies but also from foreign funds that buy already established wineries. The values ​​of the land vary greatly based on the vines present, for the Dolcetto areas they range between 80 e 100.000 euro per hectare, while for the Barbaresco and especially Barolo areas where the land can reach up to 3-4 million euros per hectare.

Oltrepò Pavese, a popular destination especially for the Milanese

The demand for farmhouses in the area is also very lively.Oltrepò Pavesein particular by local people who wish to improve the quality of housing but also by buyers arriving from Milan (from which they can also work in smart working). There are also court houses with low prices, around 20-30,000 euros, but which have little success on the market. The hilly areas are the most popular where solutions of 100-120 m2 with at least 1,000 m2 of land or garden are sought. THE prices they start from 50.000 euro per get to overcome Also 250.000 for renovated or recently built solutions.

Valdobbiadene, “Unesco heritage”

The real estate market in the area Valdobbiadene highlighted a low supply of cottages of which there is no longer any supply on the market, with the exception of the courtyard typologies with shared entrances and courtyards. Those who look for them are local people but also tourists who have grown since Valdobbiadene became “UNESCO heritage”. Independent solutions to renovate cost around 150-200,000 euros for sizes of around 150 m2 with 500-1000 m2 of garden. The renovated solutions have values ​​around 400-500,000 euros. Always high interest also for the villages of Santo Stefano and San Pietro in Barbozza due to the panoramic position and exposure. Prices in these areas are around 1,400-1,500 euros per square metre. This is the area where Cartizze is produced and for this reason the land reaches 110-130,000 euros per square meter compared to an average of 50-70 euros per square meter for land to be used for vineyards. Land without DOC denomination costs around 15 euros per square meter.

Franciacorta, excellent housing solution



In Franciacorta and in particular in the countryside around Passirano, Monticelli, Paderno Franciacorta, the demand for country houses and cottages clashes with a low supply. Those looking for them want them independent on four sides, measuring 130-150 m2 and with an adjoining garden of at least 1,000 m2. The average prices for a solution to be renovated are around 500 to 1,000 euros per square meter and for the renovation it is necessary to take into account at least 1000-1500 euros per square meter. The typologies located in the hills of Monticelli and Passirano are particularly sought after.

San Pietro in Cariano, Negrar, Pedemonte and Arbizzano in pole position for vineyards

The rustic market in the areas of San Pietro in Cariano, Negrar, Pedemonte, Arbizzano has received greater attention in recent times. We are looking for both solutions to renovate and already renovated for properties with a garden. Strong demand also for the vineyards by wineries. Prices are 930 euros per m2 for the types to be renovated in central areas while for hilly areas the price per m2 can vary based on the location and condition, 1500 euros per m for the renovated ones. The value of the vineyardsmeasured in fields, depends on theperformance of Amarone which last year increased by +27% compared to 2020. It is necessary to distinguish the fields in classic DOC and non-classic DOC, which have two different prices. Before Covid the classic DOC was around 150,000 euros per field, post Covid the same field is worth 180-200,000 euros. While the non-classic DOC field has suffered a decline after the pandemic and currently a field is around 100,000 euros. This second option is little appreciated, however, by those who want to buy a vineyard; a non-classic DOC field is taken into consideration only if it is located in a central position with the possibility of building a cellar, in this case the value can increase up to 110-120,000 euros.

