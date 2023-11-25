Suara.com – Pai or pastei (English pie) is a snack from Australia which is quite popular in Indonesia. The presence of Pie Lab Amaroo Dine & Eatery tries to provide a broader experience for people who want to enjoy pie.

Pie Lab Amaroo Dine & Eatery was inspired by the restaurant owner, Buyung, who lived in Australia since childhood. Pie is a food that he encounters almost every day.

One corner of Amaroo Dine & Eatery’s Pie Lab. (Instagram)

“The inspiration was when I was studying in Australia. Pie is a daily food for Aussies. Then I thought why not create pie, so that Indonesians can enjoy various types of pie, with authentic taste,” said Buyung, met at Pie Lab Amaro Dine & Eatery in the Sentul area, West Java, recently.

As is known, pie is a snack consisting of dry pastry crust and various fillings. Pie fillings can include fruit, meat, fish, vegetables, cheese, chocolate, custard, nuts, etc.

“We are also innovating, making small pies. The shape is like unyil bread. We hope that this Pie Lab can be a souvenir for people who vacation in Sentul,” said Buyung.

Front view of Pie Lab Amaroo Dine & Eatery. (Instagram)

At Pie Lab itself, the pies served have various flavors. Apart from that, the rai pai has been combined with Indonesian tastes. One unique thing, for example, is rendang flavored pie, in addition to pie flavors that are already familiar to Indonesians, such as cheese and fruit.

Visiting the Pie Lab, we can also peek at how the process of making pies, with a kitchen that is quite large, spacious and hygienic.

Apart from pies, this restaurant, which has an area of ​​4 thousand meters, also serves various other food menus, both from Indonesia and Europe.

“In addition to pies, our menu includes western and Asian food. We even have a chef from Makassar, who really makes authentic Makssar food like konro. Next, we want to have complete Indonesian food. Our food is also no pork, no lard. Halal ,” said Buyung.

With an area of ​​4 thousand meters, Pie Lab Amaroo Dine & Eatery has many facilities that make visitors and their families feel at home for a long time. The facilities include, playground, fashion outlet, VIP room & meeting, outdoor area, prayer room, and beautiful views showing the mountains in Sentul.