Milan Stock Exchange: slightly up in the early stages, Ftse Mib +0.07%

Piazza Affari uncertain and around parity in the first exchanges of the morning. The Ftse Mib marks a slight increase in the 0.07% and 29,164 points. The markets move with caution and with reduced trading due to the holiday Thanksgiving in the United States and it is expected that they will remain at low volume for the rest of the week given that tomorrow, with Black Friday, the price lists will remain open in the USA for only half a day.

Among the blue chips, the main energy sectors were contrasted with Eni rising by 0.46% and Enel falling by 0.27% following the presentation of the new industrial plan. Timpoco moved to 0.2560 euros per share. Among industrials, however, Stellantis rises by 0.32% and Leonardo improves by 0.76%. Finally, as regards financials, Intesa flat, Mps +0.38%, Banco Bpm +0.87%, Bper +0.68%, Unicredit shaves 0.08%.

READ ALSO: Piazza Affari closes positive. Spread at 177 points. BTP, yield at 4.36%

Opening slightly higher for the spread between BTPs and Bunds 176.4 basis points compared to 175 at yesterday’s close and 174 at the opening. The ten-year rate stands at 4,327%.

Subscribe to the newsletter