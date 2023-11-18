The Milan Stock Exchange closes positive. Cala Generali

The Milan stock exchange closes positive the last session of the week with +0.82% at 29,498.43 points in line with the good results of the other European markets supported by the confirmation of the slowdown in inflation in the Eurozone, confirmed at 2.9% in October. Meanwhile, this evening the publication of the rating on the Italian public accounts by is expected Moody’s.



Energy and industrial sectors are doing well on the listthere: Saipem shines with +3.07%, Diasorin also gains with +2.78%, Leonardo at +1.91%, Pirelli +1.75%, Enel +1.63% and Italgas +1.60%. Generali, on the other hand, closed down (-0.64%) on the day of the release of the accounts for the first 9 months of the year (normalized profit at 2.979 billion, up by 29.6% and premiums improving by 4.7% to 60, 5 billion), the confirmation of being in line with the objectives of the Plan and the announcement that the impact resulting from natural disasters is equal to 875 million euros in the period, of which approximately 600 in the third quarter alone. Tim is also below parity at -0.27%.

Closing marginally higher for Lo spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts. The differential stood at 177 points, compared to 175.5 the day before. The yield on Italian securities was 4.36%.

