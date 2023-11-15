Piaggio Aerospace, offered by Porsche and the Italian-Indian Randeep Singh Grewal

The final phase of the sales procedure of Piaggio Aerospace is concluded, the aeronautical company with production sites in Villanova d’Albenga and Genoa, subject to administration since 2018. Il Secolo XIX reports it. The deadline for the submission of binding offers expired on 13 November. There were initially 18 interested parties in the acquisition of Piaggio, but only 13 were admitted to the due diligence phase. Currently, the exact number of purchase offers received has not yet been disclosed. The commissioner’s management, made up of the aeronautical engineer Carmelo Cosentino, the lawyer Vincenzo Nicastro and the accountant Davide Rossetti, declared to Secolo XIX that the details on the numbers will be communicated in the next few hours.

According to information gathered by this source, it would appear that at least two offers have been submitted. The first is proposed by the consortium led by the financial consultancy firm Pasi e Co. of Milan, which sees the collaboration of two members of the Porsche family, Hans Ferdinand and Jovanka, whose family office is HP Capital Partners, together with Skyfirst. The second offer comes from the Italian-Indian entrepreneur Randeep Singh Grewal.

