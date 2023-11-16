Piacenza 1733 holds 100% of Filatura Cordata Lanefil in its portfolio

Piacenza 1733 you take 100% of Lanefil Corded Spinning. The operation comes a year after that of Lanificio F.lli Cerrutianother manufacture in the Biella area, and that of Textile Artartisan player from Busto Arsizio, as well as three years after that, as Pambianco recalls, of Piedmontese wool mill.



The acquisition is “aimed at strengthening the group which, with its strategy of internalizing production processes and aiming to become a privileged center and reference in the international context, is achieved through the acquisition of companies part of the production chain with which it shares intentions , historicity and excellence, and which like it have always invested in research, sustainability and modernisation”.

“This acquisition, born in agreement with the Messin Pietrobelli familywho will continue to be present in the company – he comments Vasiliy Piacenzaco-CEO – allows us to further verticalize the Group Piacenza 1733 in the textile supply chain, making it even faster and more responsive within the market”. He adds: “We are happy to add a new piece to the Group while maintaining our values ​​and continuing to pay the utmost attention to people, craftsmanship and made in Biella”.

