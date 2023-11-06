A new week, from the United Kingdom sales of games in physical format continue with the dominance of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and compared to other titles that dominated previous weeks and with some new features.

Las sales of games in physicist from UK are updated for another week on Xbox, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, with the leadership of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and leaving behind exclusive like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

He new mario game has remained top of the UK chart for a third week, this time keeping EA Sports FC 24 in second place and overtaking Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel and Miles Morales.

The next installment of soccer game by Electronic Arts After FIFA 23 he has climbed one position in the position against the wall-crawlers, all because the Insomniac Games game has suffered a decrease in sales of 40%.

These data are collected – as is customary – from GamesIndustry.biz according to what they have in their hands from GfK data.

A surprise may have been the return of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons list, the exclusive to Nintendo Switch returns to tenth position thanks to its 34% increase in sales.

This week has been a bit poor in terms of releases – and thank goodness, because what an October – in the top 10, so we can only see the debut of Robocop: Rogue City in fourth place.

The United Kingdom and its sales of games in physical format continue to be top

But the aforementioned media comments that a few more games debuted in the top 20, including WarioWare: Move It, Star Ocean: The Second Story R and EA Sports WRC.

But we also have to regret some other games released in previous weeks that have had a slight drop to lower positions; almost hellish.

One of them is Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1, the Konami game which debuted 4th not long ago, is now in 30th place due to its 85% decline in sales.

Another of these games is Sonic Superstars, which after also starting fourth two weeks ago, now the SEGA and Sonic Team game It goes from 15th to 26th just three weeks after launching.

Finally, several more titles saw price increases on retail charts this week.

Lego 2K Drive saw a 147% increase, largely driven by sales on the Nintendo Switch console.

Semana anteriorSemana actualJuego11Super Mario Bros. Wonder32EA Sports FC 2423Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Nuevo4Robocop: Rogue City65Mario Kart 8 Deluxe86Hogwarts Legacy97Nintendo Switch Sports58Assassin’s Creed Mirage109Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)1410Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This has been the list of best-selling games in physical format offered by GfK and represents the sales week in the country ending on November 3.

As you can see, there are other games that are not missing their appointment such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Hogwarts Legacy, Nintendo Switch Sports and/or Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

This has been the sales of games in physical format from the UK and so we have told that Super Mario Bros. Wonder reigns again against Spider-Man 2 that gives way to EA Sports FC 24.