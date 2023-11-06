

What are the Northern Lights?

The northern lights or polar lights are caused by eruptions on the sun. This releases large quantities of charged particles into space. Due to the Earth’s gravitational pull, these particles are mainly drawn to the north and south poles, because that is where the Earth’s magnetic field is strongest.

The charged particles travel through the atmosphere at high speed and collide with each other. This releases energy, resulting in the special colors in the sky. The natural phenomenon can also be seen with the naked eye for a number of days every year in the Netherlands.

Bron: NOS