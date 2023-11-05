(AP Photo/ Jose Luis Magana) World Sunday, November 5, 2023

Thousands of people gathered to protest in dozens of cities on Saturday, and many more are doing so today

Between Saturday and Sunday, demonstrations were organized in support of the Palestinian cause and against Israel in dozens of cities around the world, including Italy. The demonstrations were attended by tens of thousands of people who contest the harsh reaction of the Israeli army to the violent attack carried out last October 7 by Hamas starting from the Gaza Strip and more generally Israel’s attitude towards the Palestinian people, and they call for a ceasefire. There were demonstrations in South Korea and Germany, in the United States and France, but also in Canada, Norway and Romania, among others. In Italy the main marches were those in Rome and Milan, in which it is estimated that 5 thousand and 4 thousand people participated respectively.

