November 21 – Milan

Streets of Philadelphia. The name of a beautiful song by Bruce Springsteen, but also the way, the thousand different, certainly unconventional, paths – defense and QB sneak, rather than the classic passing game – with which the Eagles are winning this season. Philly beats Kansas City in the rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, on Monday Night which closes the 11th NFL day. In Missouri it ends 21-17 for the guests, who go up 9-1, best NFL record, leading the NFC. The reigning champions, 7-3, are relegated to second place in the AFC, behind Baltimore, with one game less played.

Monday night

—

The Chiefs ended the first half ahead 17-7, rampaging in pass rush, with Chris Jones irrepressible. But they didn’t score a single point in the second half, a rarity. Thanks to the Eagles defense, which was amazing. Which wins yet another game decided in a sprint in Philly. There are those who are being picky, but for now those in green always find the game to prevail with the race on the wire. An undoubted merit. Although not a guarantee, in perspective. This time the Swift factor turns against the Chiefs. In fact, we are not talking about Taylor, the famous singer and girlfriend of tight end Travis Kelce, who this time scores a touchdown, but also commits a fumble which turns out to be decisive, but rather about D’Andre Swift, the Philadelphia running back, who grinds out over 100 yards, between runs and catches. In the end, the difference is made by two receivers: DeVonta Smith performs a 41-yard reception one yard from the end zone, at the best moment, while Valdez Scantling fails in the reply, missing the winning catch for the Chiefs, one step away from 6 points. Football is ferocious: everything is decided on an episode. But Kansas City’s receiver corps is suspicious, very suspicious…

Cleveland’s defense

—

Speaking of defenses, it’s not just the Eagles’ defense that’s exciting. The Browns continue to win, and are now 7-3 with a record thanks to Myles Garrett, professional quarterback catcher, and tackle company. Against Pittsburgh the success came with a freshman at quarterback, Thompson-Robinson. Which didn’t do much, but just enough to not undermine his goals. The 11 who play to defend their own end zone took care of the rest. However, Cleveland, looking ahead, to remain competitive even without DeShaun Watson, injured, whose season is already over, signed Joe Flacco, a veteran. Maybe it’s finished, but in Ohio they believe it still has something to offer.

Denver’s defense

—

The Broncos also beat Minnesota, thus extending their streak to four consecutive victories. Illustrious names, moreover: they surpassed the Chiefs, Bills and Vikings, in a row. Thus putting a season that started “crooked” back on track, but is now open to any scenario, with a dignified 5-5 record that does not preclude any horizon. And strange to say for a Coach Payton team, the Broncos shine above all on defense. Strengthened by a superb secondary, even if Kareem Jackson goes from disqualification to disqualification, and will be out for another 4 games for the forbidden blow this time to Dobbs. Meanwhile, Wilson has found a certainty among the targets: Courtland (what’s his name?) Sutton has been a giant in his latest outings.

Wilson benched by the Jets

—

In New York they have lost patience. After yet another disappointing performance, this time against Buffalo, they decided to bench Rodgers’ deputy, Zach Wilson. The offense has been silent for too long, with the phenomenon quarterback still recovering from Achilles tendon surgery and his first reserve, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, who was unable to take advantage of the opportunity to start to relaunch. Tim Boyle will start in his place on Friday against Miami and Siemian will replace him. Wilson demoted to third quarterback, sidelined. The Jets have a 4-6 record: extreme evils, extreme remedies.

Thanksgiving menu

—

The 12th day, the next one, will start on Thursday with a richer calendar than usual, with an appetizing menu for a day of celebration, for the celebration of American Thanksgiving, precisely. There will be three matches scheduled: from 6.30pm Italian time Detroit-Green Bay, followed by Dallas-Washington (both matches will be broadcast on Dazn) and finally the very exciting Seattle-San Francisco, on the Italian night.

November 21, 2023 (modified November 21, 2023 | 3:18 pm)

