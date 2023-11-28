Vietnam has the potential to play one naturalized player in the 2023 Asian Cup, namely Filip Nguyen. In the process, coach Philippe Troussier also got involved.

Filip Nguyen is a player of Vietnamese descent who is currently undergoing the naturalization process. In fact, he was willing to work there so that everything would run smoothly.

Philippe Troussier as the Golden Star Warriors tactician also helped. He is said to have participated in negotiations with club sponsor Filip Nguyen.

The French tactician even missed attending the weddings of several of his team’s children to spend time promoting Filip Nguyen’s naturalization process.

This effort has paid off because the 31 year old goalkeeper is reported to be able to obtain Vietnamese citizenship in early December 2023.

“Filip Nguyen received good news, the goalkeeper of Vietnamese descent will have Vietnamese citizenship in early December (estimated 5-6 December),” wrote the Danviet report adapted on Tuesday (28/11/2023).

If the process goes smoothly, the goalkeeper who was called up by the Czech Republic national team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers can defend the Golden Star Warriors in the 2023 Asian Cup.

“This will help Filip Nguyen get the necessary requirements in terms of time or citizenship to be given the opportunity by coach Troussier to join the national team in the 2023 Asian Cup,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Vietnam itself is part of the group with the Indonesian national team. There are also two other tough opponents, namely Iraq and Japan.