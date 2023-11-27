The Eagles beat Buffalo after yet another comeback. Kansas City showdown in Las Vegas. In Texas Amendola’s kick hits the base of the posts and Jacksonville thanks

Philadelphia comes back with thrill, Kansas City with authority. Jacksonville wins in a photo finish, Denver is Sleeping Beauty who has finally woken up. It’s the showcase of the 12th NFL Sunday, in which two kicks from 58 and 59 yards make all the difference in the world, on the contrary. Monday Night will be Minnesota-Chicago.

Philadelphia-Buffalo 37-34 dts

Yet another Eagles comeback this time is even miraculous. Philly (10-1) wins for the fourth time in a row by coming back from behind at halftime, continues to win sprints, with the key episodes always favorable. There are two things: either it is predestined to win the Super Bowl, or sooner or later the wheel is destined to turn. At home it turns the rain into tears for the Bills (6-6) who throw away a game dominated in terms of time of possession and yards gained, yet another waste of a season of regrets that risks ending without playoffs, given the complicated calendar. This time ahead 17-7 at half-time, after 2 turnovers by Jalen Hurts, with 209 yards thrown by Josh Allen and 39 from the opposite player in the 1st half, he managed to invent a way to lose. Even then from 24-14, after the tries by AJ Brown and Allen on the run. DeVonta Smith and Olamide Zaccheaus are phenomenal in the end zone, Allen replies: he finds Gabe Davis for 31-28. Jake Elliott is forced to kick a 59-yard field goal in the rain with 20 seconds left, yet he hits the posts. Absurd, epic. Extra time, and Hurts runs into the end zone for his triumph.

Las Vegas-Kansas City 17-31

The Raiders (5-7) start strong, the Chiefs (8-3) finish strong. The photograph of the difference in caliber between the two teams. Those in black scored immediately with Jakobi Meyers and Josh Jacobs’ spectacular 63-yard run. But then the lights go out for the home team in the city of sin and the reigning champions take over. Isiah Pacheco scores twice on a run, Pat Mahomes catches Justin Watson in the end zone, then sends us Rashee Rice. Coach Reid becomes the most successful coach of the franchise: the count is destined to get much longer.

Houston-Jacksonville 21-24

Matt Ammendola’s kick from 58 yards with 29 seconds to play hits the base of the posts. The screenshot of the mockery for the Texans (6-5), of the jubilation for the Jaguars (8-3) undefeated away from home. Jacksonville prevails thanks to Calvin Ridley’s receptions and Josh Allen’s sacks, despite freshman CJ Stroud enchanting once again, even making a better impression than Trevor Lawrence. Always chasing, always behind in the score, he never gives up and takes his team to a kick from extra time. Then the “sdeng” of the decisive oval. Football is a game of centimeters…

Denver-Cleveland 29-12

The Broncos (6-5) win for the fifth time in a row. Coach Payton transformed them: genius of the bench, rather than of the lamp. This time out of nowhere, as before, they even showed off an effective running game, with 189 yards and touchdowns from Samaje Perine and Russell Wilson. The freshman Thompson-Robinson gets hurt, PJ Walker enters and the flaws of a Browns attack (7-4) not up to the standard of the great defense come to light. Zach Allen’s safety is the icing on the Broncos cake.

Other games

Atlanta (5-6) takes top spot in the NFC South by beating New Orleans 24-15 thanks to Robinson’s runs and Bates’ defensive prowess. Despite Ridder’s disasters, intercepted twice by Mathieu. Pittsburgh (7-4) wins 16-10 in Cincinnati: the attack finally surpasses 400 yards, TJ Watt will take care of the rest. Indianapolis (6-5) beats Tampa Bay 27-20: the decisive play is Ebukam’s strip sack to a good Mayfield. Matches between teams outside the playoff scenarios: the New York Giants prevail 10-7 over New England, which doesn’t go well: the freshman Ryland misses the kick for overtime with 3″ left to go. Benched Jones, the replacement, Zappe, doesn’t do better than him. Yet it wouldn’t be difficult. Tennessee defeats Carolina 17-10: in the duel between freshmen Levis confirms his promise, Young a sensational dud, at least so far, as first choice in the 2023 Draft. The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) get back on track by crushing Arizona 37-14: Kyren Williams produces 204 yards overall. Finally, on Sunday night, the Baltimore Ravens improved their record to 9-3, the best in the AFC, passing 20-10 in Los Angeles, home to the increasingly disappointing Chargers. Defense and runs: usual winning recipe for Coach Harbaugh.

November 27, 2023 (modified November 27, 2023 | 09:02)

