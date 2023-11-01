The Gears of War saga has been with us for a good number of years and has left us with a few very essential games. However, it has already rained too much since the last installment was released and at the moment we do not know when we will see the next chapter of the franchise. Of course, someone who really wants that to happen sooner or later is Cliff Bleszinski.

The creator of the series has given an interview to Comic Book in which he spoke about various topics, but one of the questions that the portal asked him was whether he could imagine returning to the world of Gears of War somehow. Well, without hesitation he has admitted that He would love for the saga to undergo a rebootcomparing it to the one done with the latest God of War.

What’s more, he has even taken the opportunity to leave a notice for Phil Spencer stating that he has his number, so he is looking forward to receiving his call so that something like this can really happen:

I think Gears needs a little reboot, like God of War did, and I’ve always said Phil Spencer has my number, so I’d be happy to check him out. Gears will always have a very near and dear place in my heart. At the end of the afternoon, if I’m feeling nostalgic, I go to YouTube and watch key scenes from the Gears saga, like Dom’s death or Dom having to sacrifice his wife, and read the comments.

Likewise, he has highlighted that it is very important for him to see how the players have been so impacted by some of the most important moments of the saga, just as he acknowledges feeling very flattered when he sees someone who has gotten a tattoo on their body. something related to Gears of War.

Even so, although he has been in favor of the franchise returning one day, we will have to wait for Microsoft to encourage it. At the moment, the projects that are confirmed are their adaptations to the big and small screen in the form of live action film and animated seriesrespectively, although the details of both productions still remain up in the air.

