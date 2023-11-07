Microsoft has acquired several important companies in recent years.

Redfall is one of the exclusive Xbox titles released in 2023

Join the conversation

Xbox has given a lot to talk about during these months (and even years) in relation to the expansionist policy that the brand is following on a large scale, not so much because of the purchase of studios (this being something that many others like Sony are doing), but because he is doing it on a higher scale that has led him to purchase of Bethesda and Activison Blizzard in recent years, so it is unknown if they are going to stay with just these two or if they will go for it. another company like Ubisoft or SEGA.

Given this, it must be said that one of the great fears on the part of PS5 and Nintendo Switch players is that many games from these companies stop coming out on their consoles, especially if we take into account the case of Starfield and that of an exclusive PlayStation game that has become free on Xbox Game Pass. However, it seems that Phil Spencer has other plans.

The release of Xbox games on other consoles has led to this statement from Phil Spencer

In a recent interview with the Famitsu media it was learned that the head of the Xbox division commented that believe that PS5 and Nintendo Switch players are also part of the Xbox family along with those of their consoles and PC, extending this statement to Steam Deck and Asys ROG Ally users.

This has been stated because several games developed by Xbox studios are on those consoleswith several examples that you have mentioned, such as Redfall, Starfield y Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3further noting that all of these acquisitions allow Microsoft publish more games than ever on other platforms.

It should be noted that we must qualify his words a little, since although today we have Xbox titles that are released on other consoles, this is something that it may not be like this forever, since there have been many statements indicating that Call of Duty will only be available on other platforms for the next ten years. Until then, know that the next big game coming to Xbox will be Baldur’s Gate 3 once its release date is announced.

Join the conversation