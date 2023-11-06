The top leader of Xbox welcomes PlayStation and Nintendo users, after consolidating the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Last October 13th, Microsoft y Activision Blizzard They finally completed a historic operation for the video game industry. The Redmond company acquired one of the largest corporations in the sector, for the sum of 68.7 billion dollars.

In this way, licenses as powerful as Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo or Crash Bandicoot now belong to Xbox. But we do not seek to take advantage of them through exclusivity.

The reality is very different. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, believes that The importance of this purchase depends on the mobile games market (let’s not forget that King, developer of Candy Crush, is in the package).

Not only that, but it is a way of expand Xbox games to other platformsand expand the Xbox Game Pass catalog and the cloud gaming service, xCloud.

Does this mean that Activision Blizzard games will continue to come out on PlayStation and Nintendo? Everything indicates yes, unless the conditions for exclusivity are met (as has happened with Redfall and Starfield, Bethesda’s latest games).

Phil Spencer welcomes more players

In an interview with Famitsu, Phil Spencer reviews what the purchase of Activision Blizzard means for the gaming community. Not only for Xbox, but also for users of other consoles, PCs and systems como Steam Deck o ROG Ally.

The top leader of Xbox considers that the operation is beneficial for everyone, because now there are multiple options to enjoy Activision Blizzard video games.

Specifically, Phil Spencer assures that PlayStation and Nintendo users are now part of the Xbox communitywhich practically closes the door to exclusivity.

In other words, what Spencer means is that all platforms will benefit from the company’s games and licenseswhether through physical/digital launches, expansion of services or even the creation of a mobile digital store.

The best example is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, available for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. In the future, the war saga will come to Nintendo Switch, and Warzone 2 is already being prepared for mobile phones in 2024.

For its part, Overwatch 2 continues to receive new content on all platforms. Unless there is a surprise, franchises like Diablo, Crash Bandicoot or even old forgotten gems will reach all possible platforms.

Another example is World of Warcraft, one of the most important MMOs of all time. What if a port for consoles were possible? Who knows, but now this dream is closer to coming true.

Therefore, any user of PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, mobile phones or Steam Deck (and similar systems) will still have the opportunity to enjoy Activision Blizzard games. It is Microsoft’s great triumph, according to Phil Spencer.