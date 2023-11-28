In 2022 in our country the pharmaceutical sector confirmed itself among those with the highest rate of innovation, with investments amounting to 3.3 billion euros, of which 1.4 billion destined for production plants and 1.9 for research and development . Last year, Italy reached a pharmaceutical production value of over 49 billion euros and 46.7 billion in exports (+42.8% compared to 2021). The sector has 68 thousand employees, 53.5% are graduates. The foreign capital companies associated with Iapg (group of Italian pharmaceutical companies with American capital) and Eunipharma (group of Italian pharmaceutical companies with European and Japanese capital) constitute a driving force and a strong stimulus for innovation, with an impact in terms of production value greater than 60%. It is the photograph of foreign pharmaceutical companies in Italy taken by The European House Ambrosetti 2023, whose data were reported on the occasion of the second edition of ‘InnovaCtion’, an annual event for politics, national and local institutions, associations and public companies and private, to discuss the future trajectories of health care in Italy and around the world. Focus of the initiative, promoted by GSK in Rome, is Global Health.

GSK – we read in a company note – has chosen Italy to establish strategic research and production centers and to invest in the country, where today it can count on over 3,600 employees of 47 nationalities. In 2022 the group employed 355 million in work and wages, developing a turnover of 1.2 billion euros, of which 40% was for the export of products and services.

Returning to the Ambrosetti report, the sector, which already represents 2% of GDP, could generate further well-being in terms of health for a progressively aging population, exports, work and economic growth. However, it is necessary to attract and encourage national and foreign investments by supporting research, industry and access to innovation by the population who can currently make use of innovative drugs and vaccines, studied and produced in Italy only with considerable delay compared to other advanced countries. In 2022, Italy was the world’s 18th largest destination for foreign capital with $20 billion, compared to Spain’s $35 billion and France’s $36 billion. To obtain these results, we cannot think of simply increasing resources while maintaining outdated work patterns, and we must think of a national life sciences plan that integrates new technologies to allow for 360-degree citizen care in prevention and treatment. treatment, also simplifying the procedures for accessing innovative drugs and vaccines and encouraging the attraction and development of investments in the country.