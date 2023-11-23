“The pharmaceutical and medical device supply chain contributes significantly to the Life Sciences ecosystem, with Italy leading in Europe in terms of value of drug production. Numerous Government initiatives have already been implemented to support the sector: from decrees implementation of the European Regulation on clinical trials, the establishment of the Ministry of Health-Ministry of Business and Made in Italy Roundtable on pharmaceuticals and biomedical products, with the aim of making Italy increasingly attractive and competitive in terms of research and production of medicines. Furthermore, we are working on a redesign of pharmaceutical governance, maintaining a constant dialogue with the actors involved. Therefore, moments of reflection and discussion between authoritative representatives of the institutions and of the scientific academic world such as that of today are welcome, testifying to how the The topic of Life Sciences is increasingly entering the political, economic and health agenda of our country”.

This was said by the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato, speaking at the third edition of the Health&BioTech Summit, an event dedicated to health and biotech issues coordinated by Deloitte Officine Innovazione with MSD Italia and Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute, which took place today in Rome.